The first SBART Press Luncheon of the school year featured the opening week of high school football, as well as updates from girls’ volleyball, boys’ water polo, and flag football.

Athletes of the Week

The male Athlete of the Week is Bishop Diego junior running back Samuel Boeddeker, who rushed for 162 yards and three touchdowns in the Cardinals’ season opener. On defense, he was Bishop Diego’s leading tackler as the Cardinals captured a 37-24 win over Paso Robles. Boeddeker has received considerable college interest, with Division I offers from Cal Poly and UTSA.

Samuel Boedekker had three touchdowns against Paso Robles.

On the girls’ side, Blake Saunders racked up 16 kills in a 3-1 win over Valencia, added 10 kills in a 3-0 loss to Newbury Park, and dominated the Cardinal Classic Tournament with 40 kills and 25 digs in five matches. Santa Barbara went 4-1 and placed third out of 26 teams.

Cardinal Classic

The eighth annual Cardinal Classic was hosted by the Bishop Diego girls’ volleyball program at UC Santa Barbara. The tournament featured a strong 28-team field, and the Cardinals went 2-1 overall, with victories over Trinity Classical and Holy Martyrs before suffering a playoff loss to Viewpoint of Calabasas.

Bishop Diego Athletic Director John Muller brought Bright Montague and Abby Hubbs to the press luncheon.

“Bright has improved a great deal since last year and has stepped into a starting role for us. Her defense and serving are her two strengths, and her attacking is coming along nicely,” said Bishop Diego girls’ volleyball coach Dillan Bennett in a statement read by Muller. “Abby played mostly in the back row for us last year, and this year she is moving into a six-rotation role that allows us to take advantage of her arm swing at the net.”

Santa Barbara High went 3-0 in pool play, with victories over Righetti, Downey, and Nipomo. The Dons went on to win their first playoff match over Canyon before dropping a semifinal match to San Luis Obispo.

Laguna Blanca bounced back from a tough start and went 3-2 overall in the tournament. The Owls captured the Silver Division consolation championship with a victory over Trinity Classical.

The Dons improved to 4-0 with a 39-0 victory over Cabrillo of Lompoc on August 20. They have defeated their opponents by an average score of 34-9 this season.

Santa Barbara coach Travis Manach brought three seniors to the press luncheon, including Aurelia Agredano, Lena Fackler, and quarterback Laila Hernandez, who has seven passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.