I remember seeing Dolly and Porter on the Porter Waggoner show when I was a little boy. It was one of those morning shows that you would see on regional TV back in the 1950s and ’60s. I was actually more interested in the banjo player, Buck Trent, than Dolly, but I thought it was funny that Porter Waggoner had this little girl singing with him.

Later I learned she was Jerry Garcia‘s favorite singer and she became mine, too. I think it was the song “Tennessee Mountain Home” that did it. Also, Dolly and Porter’s version of “Always, Always” is absolutely transported from angels in heaven.

All I know is that she has lined every chapter of my life with goodness, grace, and music.

Upon reflection, I can see that she was hiding behind every doorway and along every pathway I ever took, encouraging us musicians to take the better path and to own who we are.

That’s because her journey in music was the same as thousands of her followers and fans. We all wanted ownership of our songs and our sound, and Dolly showed how to do it.

She is an independent’s independent, and her music has thrived in the hearts of souls of all Americans.

She’s one of a kind; she’s a one-person royal flush and aces all the way.

We will always love you dear lady, amazing woman, great songwriter, legendary performer, and lovely soul.

You are the best of us.