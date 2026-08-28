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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — The Summit for Danny is returning this October with two community hikes—one in Santa Maria and one in Santa Barbara—giving families, friends, and local supporters an opportunity to get outside, enjoy the trails, and raise money for an important cause!

The hikes raise funds for CADA’s Daniel Bryant Youth and Family Centers, which provide treatment and support for young people and families affected by substance abuse and co-occurring mental health challenges. The Centers are operated by the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA).

Event Highlights

● CADA Trailblazer Challenge: This year, participants can take part in the first-ever CADA Trailblazer Challenge, a two-event series connecting North and South Santa Barbara County.

● Open to All: The Trailblazer Challenge is open to everyone. Participants do not need to be experienced hikers or runners.

● Cupless Events: In an effort to promote sustainability and protect our outdoor spaces, both the Santa Maria and Santa Barbara hikes will be entirely cupless events.

Participants are asked to bring their own reusable water bottle or hydration pack. Hydration stations will be provided along the routes and at the finish line for easy refills.

● Medals & Swag: Anyone who finishes both hikes will receive a special Trailblazer Series finisher medal and custom swag.

● Team Spirit Award: There will also be a Team Spirit Award for the largest group to complete either hike, making the events a great opportunity for families, friends, coworkers, and community groups to participate together.

● Post-Hike Celebration: Following each hike, participants can stick around for BBQ, music, entertainment, and an award ceremony.

Hike Schedule & Registration

Santa Maria — Saturday, October 10, 2026

● Location: Orcutt Community Park

● Routes: Participants can choose between an easy 2–3-mile trail or an intermediate 4–5- mile route.

● Format: Cupless event (bring your own reusable vessel for hydration refills).

● Registration: [Register for Summit for Danny: Santa Maria]

Santa Barbara — Saturday, October 17, 2026

● Location: Elings Park

● Routes: Like the Santa Maria event, participants can choose between two trail options depending on their experience and comfort level.

● Format: Cupless event (bring your own reusable vessel for hydration refills).

● Registration: [Register for Summit for Danny: Santa Barbara]

About the Cause & CADA

The Summit for Danny Climb has been bringing people together across Santa Barbara County since 2000. Over the years, hundreds of hikers have participated to help raise scholarship funds for teens who need substance abuse treatment.

The funds raised through the Summit help make counseling, education, treatment, and prevention more accessible to local youth through the Daniel Bryant Youth and Family Centers.

The Centers provide counseling, education, and preventative treatment for young people struggling with substance abuse and co-occurring mental health disorders, while also working with families to support long-term recovery.

The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA) has served Santa Barbara County for decades, providing prevention, education, and treatment services for individuals and families affected by substance use. Through the Daniel Bryant Youth and Family Centers, CADA provides specialized services to local youth and their families. This year’s two hikes offer a chance to support that work while connecting with the community!

Event Summary

2026 Summit for Danny

● October 10, 2026: Orcutt Community Park, Santa Maria | [Register for Summit for Danny: Santa Maria] | Cupless Event

● October 17, 2026: Elings Park, Santa Barbara | [Register for Summit for Danny: Santa Barbara] | Cupless Event