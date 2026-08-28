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SANTA YNEZ, CA – August 21, 2026 – Popular stand-up comedian and actress Nikki Glaser will bring her live comedy show, “The Stunning Tour,” to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 6. Tickets for the show are $120, $150, $200, $250, and $300.

Glaser was named “Comedian of the Year” by The New York Times in 2024, and the following year she made history as the first woman to host the Golden Globe Awards solo. She was also named to the TIME100 list as one of “The Most Influential People of 2025,” and this year she was featured on the cover of “TIME100: The Most Influential People of 2026.”

Glaser began performing stand-up at 18 years old while attending college before gaining early national exposure through appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “Conan,” and two seasons of the reality competition series “Last Comic Standing.” Starting to build recognition in the comedy community, her first full-length stand-up special, “Perfect,” aired on Comedy Central in 2016, followed by her second special, “Bangin,’” which premiered on Netflix in 2019. In 2024, she delivered a breakout performance on “The Roast of Tom Brady,” which aired live on Netflix and propelled her further into the spotlight.

Expanding her audience beyond stand-up, Glaser created and hosts “The Nikki Glaser Podcast,” a comedic show released multiple times a week across major platforms like iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and RadioKing. She has also appeared in several notable comedy films, such as “Trainwreck” (2015) and “I Feel Pretty” (2018), as well as the television comedy series “Inside Amy Schumer” and “A.P. Bio.” This year, she is credited with a voice role in “The Angry Birds Movie 3.”

Glaser is also recognized for her 2024 HBO stand-up special, “Someday You’ll Die,” which received nominations for a Golden Globe, Grammy, and Primetime Emmy Award, and won a Writers Guild of America (WGA) Award.

Don’t miss an opportunity to experience Nikki Glaser’s sharp, fearless wit during a live stand-up performance in one of the most popular entertainment venues in Santa Barbara County.