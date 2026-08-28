Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, CA) – The County of Santa Barbara Health Department (County Health) is pleased to announce that three new interactive public health dashboards are now available thanks to the efforts of the Epidemiology Team! The School Immunization Assessment Dashboard, Respiratory Virus Dashboard, and Communicable Disease Dashboard were launched earlier this month and are available on the County Health Website.

“The Epidemiology Team is excited to introduce these new health dashboards that provide accessible and interactive information” said Michelle Wehmer, Public Health Epidemiologist. “Keeping our community better informed about the health trends impacting our County supports informed decision-making and disease prevention.”

The dashboards were developed to build upon the public transparency and data accessibility established during the COVID-19 pandemic. They provide timely, accessible data to help residents, healthcare providers, and community partners better understand important public health trends in our community.

School Immunization Assessment Dashboard:

https://www.countyofsb.org/ch-immunization-school-resources

The School Immunization Assessment Dashboard shows the annual immunization rates reported by kindergartens and childcare facilities throughout Santa Barbara County. The data is presented by city and county to show vaccination trends over time. Users can explore the data using interactive filters such as reporting year, facility type, city, and vaccine, to view more detailed vaccination information. The data is updated annually after the fall when schools report their data.

Respiratory Virus Dashboard:

https://www.countyofsb.org/ch-epidemiology

The Respiratory Virus Dashboard provides an overview of influenza, RSV, and COVID-19 activity and severity in Santa Barbara County. This dashboard will replace the bi-weekly Respiratory Reports previously published to the website. The dashboard currently displays final data for the 2025–2026 respiratory virus season through Disease Week 18. Updates will resume at the end of October to coincide with the start of the influenza season and will be published every other Friday through mid-May.

Communicable Disease Dashboard:

https://www.countyofsb.org/ch-epidemiology-data-communicable-disease-quarterly-reports

This interactive dashboard provides an overview of the presence of reportable communicable diseases in Santa Barbara County. Users can explore annual case counts and rates, long-term trends, demographic characteristics, and geographic distribution when appropriate. The data is updated quarterly and is intended to support public health surveillance, inform community partners, and increase transparency around communicable disease trends in the county.