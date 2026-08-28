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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is bringing back its free Salsa & Bachata Dance Nights to State Street this September. Join us every Wednesday from 6–8 PM in front of M. Special Brewing Company and Downtown Eats at 634 State Street for an evening of music, dancing, and community.

The evening kicks off from 6–7 PM with complimentary salsa and bachata lessons led by experienced dance instructor Brenda Ruiz. From 7–8 PM, the dance floor opens for social dancing, giving participants the chance to put their new moves to the test.

The event is free and open to the public, with no experience or partner required. Attendees can also enjoy food and drink specials from M. Special Brewing Company and Downtown Eats throughout the evening.

Event Dates: Wednesdays 6-8 PM

Sep 2, Sep 9, Sep 16, Sep 23, Sep 30

Grab your dancing shoes, invite your friends, and join us for an evening of Latin rhythms and dancing in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara!

Looking ahead, the free dance class series will continue with Kickin’ Country Line Dancing in October.

For more information and to explore other Downtown Santa Barbara happenings and events, visit downtownsb.org.