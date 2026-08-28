It can feel lately as if the ground beneath us is constantly shifting. Each day brings another headline about conflict overseas, political turmoil at home, or policies that leave families uncertain about their future. Working as a pediatrician on the Central Coast offers a different vantage point. In exam rooms and waiting areas, I see not just the challenges families face, but also the quiet ways communities come together to meet them.

I recently cared for a newborn baby boy whose mother, Maria, arrived for his checkup in tears. The day before, her husband had been deported. Suddenly alone with a newborn and a three-year-old, she didn’t know how she would afford food, formula, or groceries for the next week.

In moments like these, medical care alone isn’t enough. Our responsibility as pediatricians extends beyond the clinic walls to connect families with the support they need to thrive. Through the County Clinic’s partnership with Carpinteria Children’s Project, I was able to connect Maria with immediate assistance, including emergency financial support.

Access to nutritious food is one of the most powerful forms of preventive medicine we can offer children. In pediatrics, we see every day how food insecurity affects growth, development, school performance, mental health, and long-term health outcomes. Food is not separate from healthcare, it is healthcare.

That belief is now shaping an innovative partnership in Carpinteria. Building on the integrated service model between the County Clinic and Carpinteria Children’s Project, pediatricians Kara Garcia and I are helping pilot a “Food as Medicine” program designed to expand access to healthy, locally sourced foods for families.

Through the program, pediatric providers will write “food voucher prescriptions” that families can redeem for fresh produce, dairy, and protein through Farm Cart Organics’ mobile food cart located directly outside the clinic. Families will also receive culturally relevant nutrition education and meal preparation resources to support long-term healthy habits.

By bringing healthy food access into a trusted healthcare setting, we hope to reduce transportation and financial barriers while making nutrition part of routine preventive care. Programs like these, implemented in communities across the country, have already shown promising results in improving nutrition and reducing food insecurity for children and families.

But there is another side to this research that gives me hope. Protective relationships and community support can buffer the effects of adversity. When children have safe spaces, caring adults, and access to basic resources, the harmful effects of stress can be reduced.

That is where community partnerships matter.

In Carpinteria, the collaboration between Carpinteria Children’s Project and the County Clinic is quietly building those protective supports around families. CCP provides services that address many of the challenges families bring into the clinic: healthy food access, mental health referrals, early childhood education, childcare assistance, and after-school programs. These supports are not extras, they are building blocks of child health.

As pediatricians, we can screen for anxiety or food insecurity and offer guidance to parents. But healing does not happen through medical care alone. Children thrive when the systems around them, schools, healthcare providers, social services, and community organizations work together.

Writer Rebecca Solnit recently suggested that the “next hero” in our society may not be a single person at all, but the community itself. Real change often looks less like dramatic revolution and more like caregiving: steady, persistent work done by ordinary people who care deeply about one another.

That is what this partnership represents. Meaningful change rarely comes from one person alone. It happens through collective care: neighbors helping neighbors, teachers supporting families, healthcare workers connecting patients to resources, and community organizations stepping in where systems fall short.

Children who feel supported by their community grow up believing the world is a place where people show up for one another. That belief alone can shape the trajectory of a life.

At a time when national headlines often emphasize division, another story is unfolding quietly in communities like Carpinteria – one rooted in collaboration, compassion, and the understanding that caring for children means caring for the systems that surround them.

By supporting Carpinteria Children’s Project community members can help expand this Food as Medicine partnership and ensure local families have access to nutritious food, mental health resources, childcare support, and the stability children need to thrive.

Please donate at carpchildren.org/donate Attn: Food As Medicine.