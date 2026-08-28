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Community members now have the exciting opportunity to be a part of the library’s past and future legacy through their love of reading and Goleta the Goodland in the newly unveiled design for the Goleta Valley Library donor wall!

This beautiful artwork installation, which will be featured prominently on the south exterior wall of the Goleta Valley Library facility at 500 North Fairview Avenue in Goleta, will depict a captivating scene with local natural elements including monarch butterflies and eucalyptus leaves, as well as a celebration of the illuminating power of books through a row of brightly colored volumes.

The names of donors who contribute a gift in one of the designated tiers will be featured on eight-inch hand-painted porcelain tiles. A limited quantity of tiles is available in the gift tiers below:

Contributions can be made in four convenient ways: through the Santa Barbara Foundation, the Friends of the Goleta Valley Library, to the City of Goleta, and in-person at Goleta Valley Library Express. Any of the options can be used for the donor recognition program. Donors will be contacted within 30 days using the information provided at the time of their donation. Donors who have already made a gift at one of the tiers will be contacted, as well. View the Donor Recognition Program Guide here.

Space for donor names up to 15 characters will be available on each tile (space will vary for the book-level tiers). All lettering specifics will be confirmed with donors by the project team in Spring 2027 after the capital campaign is complete as part of preparation for the creation of the wall.

This special piece of artwork will creatively recognize the incredible generosity of our local community in helping bring to life the shared vision for an updated and refreshed space that will support many generations of library users. As patrons continue to visit Goleta Valley Library for years to come, this wall will serve as a stunning reminder of the support that our patrons have bestowed upon this treasured library.

The design was skillfully crafted by an artist team as a digital rendering to establish precise lines and color placement. When it is later transferred into a tile application, the final result will naturally soften, showing brush textures, color shifts, and slight irregularities. Because the tile fabrication process also influences how glazes behave on the surface, the finished piece may vary subtly from the digital concept, yielding the charm and character of hand‑painted work seen throughout the Goleta region.

Special recognition of every gift made towards the campaign will be provided separately from the donor wall to highlight the collective community generosity in support of this landmark project.

About the Interior Design Capital Campaign:

The City of Goleta is raising funds for upgraded library furnishings through a capital campaign and is fiscally sponsored by the Santa Barbara Foundation. The campaign is seeking community support to raise the remaining $568,877 of the $1.7 million goal to refresh the adult area, lobby, common spaces, service desk area, and staff work spaces. The campaign has reached over 66% of its total goal, thanks to the generous support of community members and the following milestone donations:

John C. Mithun Foundation: $550,000

Friends of the Goleta Valley Library: $175,000

Anonymous Foundation: $130,000

Local Organizations: $116,000

Sara Miller McCune: $50,000

The Patricia Bragg Foundation: $20,000

Deckers: $15,000

Geof and Laura Wyatt: $10,000

Community Members: $65,123

The Library is currently closed for construction during the Goleta Valley Library Americans with Disabilities Act, Safety, and Building Improvement Project. The project is currently on track for its grant-required completion date of June 30, 2027. To learn more about the interior design and infrastructure improvements planned for Goleta Valley Library, visit our project page at GoletaValleyLibrary.org/BuildingForward.

Thank you for helping us write the next chapter at Goleta Valley Library together!

The Santa Barbara Foundation is the 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor of the “Goleta Valley Library: Writing the Next Chapter” capital campaign. As such, Santa Barbara Foundation receives all donations to the program and oversees funds are distributed in the manner intended by the committee. All donations are tax deductible to the full extent allowed by law.