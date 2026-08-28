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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. OpenMinds Mental Health Services, a Santa Barbara nonprofit clinic dedicated to supporting youth, and their families is pleased to announce the launch of psychiatry services. By integrating psychiatric care with psychotherapy, OpenMinds will provide families with more coordinated and comprehensive treatment during some of the most important years of a young person’s development.

The launch comes at a critical time of year as students begin a new school year and families navigate changing routines, academic expectations, social pressures, and other transitions that can intensify mental health concerns. Timely access to psychiatric evaluation, medication management, and psychotherapy can help young people address emerging challenges before they significantly affect their academic performance, relationships, and overall well-being.

OpenMinds currently treats more than 250 patients each week through its clinical team of 17 and growing. As community demand continues to grow, OpenMinds plans to expand its clinical staff to preserve timely access to care and prevent families from being placed on lengthy waitlists.

When a teenager experiences mental health challenges, parents often devote all their energy and resources to helping their child. In doing so, they may overlook the emotional strain the situation places on their own mental health, their relationships, and other family members. Supporting a struggling teenager can become even more difficult when a parent or sibling is also experiencing anxiety, depression, stress, or other mental health concerns.

OpenMinds was built around the understanding that youth mental health does not exist in isolation. The clinic’s whole-family approach focuses not only on treating the adolescent or young adult but also on supporting parents, siblings, and the broader family system. By addressing the needs of the entire family, OpenMinds helps families communicate more effectively, respond to challenges together, and create a stronger environment for lasting recovery and growth.

“We often meet parents who are doing everything they can to help their child while quietly struggling themselves,” said Dr. Ali Fleming, Clinical Director. “Our goal is to ensure that no family member has to navigate these challenges alone. When parents and siblings receive appropriate support alongside the young person, the entire family is better equipped to heal and move forward together.”

OpenMinds is also an active partner in the Cottage Health’s Mind Thrive initiative, collaborating with local schools and other mental health providers throughout the community to strengthen referral pathways, coordinate care, and improve access to behavioral health services for local youth and families. This partnership reflects OpenMinds’ commitment to working alongside schools, healthcare professionals, and community-based organizations to create a more connected and responsive system of care.

“This expansion would not have been possible without the extraordinary support we have received from the Towbes Foundation, the Santa Barbara Foundation, CenCal Health and Cottage Health,” said Joseph Fleming, Executive Director. “Their belief in our mission and commitment to accessible, family-centered mental health care have helped us grow our clinical capacity and bring coordinated psychiatric and therapeutic services to more young people and families throughout Santa Barbara County.”

A central part of OpenMinds’ mission is reducing the financial barriers that prevent families from receiving care. By accepting a broad range of insurance plans, the cost of a therapy session may be reduced from approximately $200 – $300 out of pocket to a copayment as low as $20, depending on a family’s insurance benefits. This difference can make ongoing treatment possible for families who might otherwise have to delay care, limit the number of family members receiving services, or discontinue treatment because of cost.

OpenMinds has observed stronger outcomes when the entire family system is involved in treatment. Coordinated care allows clinicians to understand the young person within the context of their home, relationships, school environment, and broader support network. It also gives parents practical tools to respond to symptoms, strengthen communication, establish healthy boundaries, and support treatment goals between appointments.

The addition of psychiatry services represents an important next step in this model. Patients will now have access to psychiatric evaluations and medication management alongside individual and family psychotherapy. When clinically appropriate, medication can help reduce symptoms and improve a young person’s ability to participate in therapy, school, relationships, and daily life. Close collaboration between psychiatric providers and therapists will help ensure that treatment plans are coordinated, personalized, and responsive to each patient’s changing needs.

Santa Barbara remains an under-resourced community for accessible youth psychiatry, particularly for families seeking providers who accept insurance. By bringing psychiatry and psychotherapy together within an insurance-based nonprofit clinic, OpenMinds aims to reduce delays, improve continuity of care, and make comprehensive mental health treatment available to more families.

“At a crucial time in a young person’s growth, access to coordinated psychotherapy and medication management can change the trajectory of that young person’s life, and the life of their family,” said Joseph. “When this model is expanded across a community, it has the potential to create meaningful systemic change.”

Families interested in OpenMinds’ psychiatry, therapy, psychological assessment, or whole-family mental health services may visit http://www.openminds.clinic

About OpenMinds Mental Health Services

OpenMinds is a Santa Barbara nonprofit mental health clinic serving adolescents, young adults, parents, and families. The organization provides accessible, insurance-based, client-centered, culturally responsive, and evidence-based care. Through psychotherapy, family support, psychological assessment, psychiatry services, and collaborative community partnerships, OpenMinds works to strengthen the entire family system and improve long-term mental health outcomes throughout Santa Barbara County.