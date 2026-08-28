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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA—The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History invites families and dinosaur fans of all ages to meet Buddy the Dinosaur, the beloved PBS KIDS character from Dinosaur Train, during a special appearance on Sunday, September 13, 2026, from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM.

Held on the patio of the Museum’s Broder Building adjacent to the popular Prehistoric Forest exhibit, this special meet-and-greet offers guests the chance to ask Buddy a question, take photos, and spend time with one of children’s television’s favorite dinosaurs. No registration is required. The event is included with Museum admission, and Museum Members attend free.

“Buddy inspires curiosity about the prehistoric world and helps young learners connect with science through storytelling and adventure,” said Jessica Leathers, Membership Manager at the Museum. “We’re excited to welcome families to enjoy this unique opportunity to meet Buddy in person, surrounded by the life-sized dinosaurs of our Prehistoric Forest.”

Buddy, whose full name is Budson “Buddy” Rexander, is the young Tyrannosaurus rex protagonist of the Emmy-nominated PBS KIDS series Dinosaur Train. The character’s curiosity and enthusiasm for exploration have made him a favorite among young audiences and a natural fit for the Museum’s mission of inspiring a thirst for discovery and a passion for the natural world.

Earlier that morning, Buddy will make a special appearance at Donuts & Dinos, the Museum’s annual Member Appreciation Breakfast in Prehistoric Forest from 9:00 to 10:00 AM. Members can enjoy coffee, juice, and donuts while mingling with Buddy among the Museum’s dinosaurs along Mission Creek. Advance RSVP is required for Members. Members may also purchase a ticket for a non-member guest to accompany them.

Both events are part of the Museum’s annual Member Appreciation Month, running September 8 through October 10. Throughout the celebration, Members can enjoy exclusive events, complimentary admission to Santa Barbara Botanic Garden with reservation, and special discounts at the Museum and Sea Center Stores.

Member Appreciation Month highlights include:

Donuts & Dinos with Buddy the Dinosaur | Sept. 13

Cocktails with a Curator featuring Curator of Mammalogy Ally Coconis, Ph.D. | Sept. 17

Complimentary admission to Santa Barbara Botanic Garden for SBMNH Members| Sept. 8 to Oct. 10

Special Museum and Sea Center Store discounts on branded merchandise | Sept. 8 to Oct. 10



About the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Powered by Science. Inspired by Nature. The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History connects people to nature for the betterment of both, drawing on collections that preserve the natural and cultural heritage of the Central Coast and beyond. Founded in 1916, the Museum is a private nonprofit supported in part by philanthropy, membership, and visitors. Members visit free. For more information, visit sbnature.org.