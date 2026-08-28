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The community is welcome to attend the aptly named Postcards from Paradise event on Saturday, September 5, from 2:00-6:00pm at Draughtsmen Aleworks, 53 Santa Felicia Drive in Goleta. The event is free, open to the public and is family friendly. 2,000 postcards will be handwritten and sent to registered voters across the U.S. Please donate and bring with you as many postcard-rate stamps ($.65 each) as you are able. All other materials will be provided. The purpose of this event is to Get Out the Vote in highly contested swing states across the country and encourage citizens to get to the polls.

“We are so happy to again host this important and lively event and support local efforts to make a positive difference in the outcome of the midterm election,” said Tami Snow, Co-Partner of Draughtsmen Aleworks. “We hope the community will come together to write these postcards and participate in our democracy, and enjoy music, food, and libations too!”

While there is a lot of work to be done with a lofty goal of writing 2,000 of them, Postcards from Paradise promises to be a ton of fun! Featuring the ever-popular band Joystix performing an unplugged set of 80s music from 4:00-6:00pm cheekily calling themselves “Acoustix” for the occasion, delicious food available for purchase from Zapp Thai, and libations from Draughtsmen, guests will help make a difference in our election AND have a great time.

“Joystix is proud to support any efforts here in Santa Barbara County that will help to encourage people to vote from all across the country in this highly significant election,” said Carrie Hutchinson, Joystix co-lead singer and keytar player extraordinaire. “You can bet that we will be playing the perfectly-themed Flesh For Lulu song “Postcards from Paradise” to get everyone motivated,” she added with a chuckle.

Please contact Joni Kelly or via email at jonikellycomm@gmail.com or call her cell at 805-886-1869 at to arrange interviews or to request high resolution images.