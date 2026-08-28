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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — August 25, 2026 — Santa Barbara Culinary Experience (SBCE) today announced $35,000 in grants to seven nonprofits whose programs strengthen our region’s food system and support culinary and agricultural education. This year’s grants mark a $5,000 increase over 2025, made possible by the community’s continued participation in SBCE events and the generosity of sponsors and donors.

Among this year’s grantees is the SBCC Foundation, which is using its $5,000 award to launch the newly named Santa Barbara Culinary Experience Scholarship for students entering Santa Barbara City College’s Culinary Arts program. This year’s grant will go towards two scholarships for students in the program. SBCE has helped support four Culinary Arts students in 2025.

“We are thrilled to be able to give back to our community in an even bigger way this year, thanks to the incredible turnout and generosity for the 2026 Santa Barbara Culinary Experience,” said Tamara Berndt, Director, Santa Barbara Culinary Experience. “Each of these organizations is doing meaningful work to support Santa Barbara County’s food system, and we’re proud that the SBCE community’s participation translates directly into a positive impact for the nonprofits on the front lines.”

2026 Grant Awardees

• Veggie Rescue — $5,000

In support of Veggie Rescue’s Giving Farm, 20 leased acres between Buellton and Lompoc farmed by Tom Shepherd that are already yielding 2,500 pounds of produce weekly for delivery to nonprofit partners throughout the county.

“What a wonderful surprise to learn that Santa Barbara Culinary Experience would be providing a $5,000 donation to Veggie Rescue’s new Shepherd’s Giving Farm project,” said Eryn Shugart, PhD, Executive Director, Veggie Rescue. “It’s such a win-win to have an organization that provides fun and delicious food events for our community, one that also highlights local restaurants and others in the food business around town, donating to a nonprofit like Veggie Rescue, which works to alleviate food insecurity.”

veggierescue.org

• Growing Grounds Farm (Transitions-Mental Health Association) — $5,000 In support of Growing Grounds Farm’s therapeutic horticulture and vocational training programs for adults with mental illness in Santa Maria, including seed purchases for the 2027 growing season.

“This award from SBCE speaks directly to the ways Growing Grounds Farm tries to support and nourish our Santa Maria neighbors,” said Michael Kaplan, Community Engagement Director, Transitions-Mental Health Association. “As a behavioral health employment program, we strive to integrate fully with our community, providing fresh, pesticide-free produce to all who visit our farm stand. We are delighted to devote this grant to the purchase of seeds, a critical first step in the growing season of our social enterprise.”

t-mha.org

• Allan Hancock College Viticulture & Enology Foundation — $5,000

In support of hands-on viticulture and winemaking training for students, including new vine plantings and irrigation for Allan Hancock College’s on-campus vineyard and winery. “We are very grateful to the Santa Barbara Culinary Experience for supporting the hands-on winemaking that we teach at the college in our on-campus winery,” said Alfredo Koch, Ph.D., Coordinator and Professor, Viticulture & Enology Program, Allan Hancock College. “Students have the best opportunity to learn to make delicious wines thanks to contributions like this one.” hancockcollege.edu/winery

• Santa Barbara Agriculture and Farm Education Foundation (SBAFEF) — $5,000 In support of SBAFEF’s Warka Tower project, water towers that draw moisture from the air to provide irrigation water and move the farm toward long-term drought resilience. “Real food, and real change in farming, like what the Santa Barbara Culinary Experience is supporting, is going to make a huge difference in the not-so-distant future for health and food security,” said Leslie Person Ryan, President, Santa Barbara Agriculture and Farm Education Foundation.

sbafefoundation.com

• Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation — $5,000

In support of the Foundation’s Holiday Hope campaign, which provides warm coats, boots, socks, hats, and gift cards to more than 130 vineyard workers across the county ahead of the holiday season.

“‘Wine is Food to be Consumed with Food’ is a saying that we know Julia believed,” said Karen Steinwachs, Vice-President, Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation. “Our vineyard worker colleagues work year-round to grow the vines that produce the world-class wines in Santa Barbara County. The Vintners Foundation’s mission is to support and strengthen wellness within this community, including our annual Holiday Hope campaign. Many thanks to the SBCE for the grant, which will help us bring joy to so many of our vineyard families during the holiday season.”

sbvintnersfoundation.org

• SBCC Foundation — $5,000

In support of two Culinary Arts scholarships, bringing SBCE’s scholarship total since 2025 to four students supported. This year’s grant also launched the new Santa Barbara Culinary Experience Scholarship. Mitchell Sjerven (SBCE Advisory Committee member, bouchon Santa Barbara owner, and SBCC Culinary Arts lecturer) recommended the scholarship.

“We’re incredibly grateful for community partners who invest in our students, strengthening our community and creating meaningful opportunities. A huge thank you to SB Culinary Experience for their generous support and continued partnership!” — Caitlin Weber, Development Manager, SBCC Foundation

” The cost of attending SBCC is an extraordinary value, but specialty books, attire, knives, and equipment add up fast. I was delighted to recommend this scholarship. I’m sure Julia Child would approve!” — Mitchell Sjerven, Owner, bouchon Santa Barbara

sbccfoundation.org

• Route One Farmers Market — $5,000

In support of relaunching Route One’s monthly Power of Produce nutrition classes, giving 15–20 kids a year of lessons, token incentives, and hands-on experience shopping for fruits and vegetables at the market.

“Route One Farmers Market is deeply honored by the recognition of a grant from the Santa Barbara Culinary Experience,” said Shelby Wild, Route One Farmers Market. “With this support, we look forward to implementing a new education experience supporting our young market shoppers and their connection to healthy food and the local food system.”

routeonefarmersmarket.org

About Santa Barbara Culinary Experience

Santa Barbara Culinary Experience | May 10–16, 2027

The Santa Barbara Culinary Experience (SBCE), in partnership with The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts, is an annual celebration of all things food & drink in Santa Barbara County. In addition to our week-long series of events in May, the SBCE hosts food & drink centered pop ups throughout the year.

The Santa Barbara Culinary Experience’s mission is to shine a light on our local culinary, hospitality, tourism, artisan, and small business communities through unique events which foster learning, discovery and fun. The SBCE also celebrates all that Julia Child loved about the Santa Barbara region. A portion of the proceeds from all Santa Barbara Culinary Experience events are used to make grants to local nonprofit organizations making a difference in Santa Barbara County’s food system.

For more information, visit https://sbce.events/.

SAVE THE DATES

Plant, Pick and Picnic — October 25, 2026

Join SBCE and Veggie Rescue for “Field and Table: An Afternoon at the Shepherd Giving Farm,” a hands on pop-up at the Giving Farm, farmed by Tom Shepherd. Guests will plant and pick seasonal produce alongside the Veggie Rescue team, then sit down together for a farm-fresh picnic. For more information, please email info@sbce.events

• When: Saturday, October 25, 2026 (time TBA)

• Where: Veggie Rescue’s Shepherd’s Giving Farm

Santa Barbara Culinary Experience — May 10–16, 2027

Mark your calendar: SBCE returns May 10–16, 2027 with a week of classes, dining experiences, excursions, and more, culminating in the beloved Grand Wine Tasting at El Presidio Santa Barbara on Saturday, May 15, 2027.

• Week-long Series of Events: May 10–16, 2027

• Grand Wine Tasting: Saturday, May 15, 2027 — El Presidio Santa Barbara

• Information: https://sbce.events