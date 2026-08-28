Santa Ynez Chumash Museum and Cultural Center to Feature Award-Winning Author and Filmmaker Gary Robinson at Second Thursday at the Museum Lecture Series

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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA YNEZ, CA – August 25, 2026 — The Santa Ynez Chumash Museum and Cultural Center will host the next installment of its free “Second Thursday at the Museum” lecture series on Thursday, September 10, featuring award-winning author and filmmaker Gary Robinson.

Robinson’s bibliography includes “From Warriors to Soldiers,” a history of American Indian military service; “The Language of Victory,” a history of Native American code talkers in WWI and WWII; the launch of a series of short fictional books for teens called “The PathFinders,” which was published by 7th Generation/Native Voices Books and was the first teen novel to feature a contemporary Native teen as the main character; the historical novel series “Lands of our Ancestors”; and most recently, the “Thunder Child Prophecy” series.

For this free after-hours event, Robinson will be discussing his latest series – and the most ambitious project of his career – the “Thunder Child Prophecy.” The trilogy’s central character, Billy Buckhorn, is called upon to battle evil Underworld forces intent on invading and ruling the Middle World and has been described as a “Native American Harry Potter.”

Attendees will also be able to enjoy free museum admission to the Permanent Exhibit, Temporary Exhibit, and Cultural Park. Audio tours can be added to your experience for $10 per person. Admission is free, and no reservation is required.