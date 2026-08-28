Coming off a winless 2025 season that was marred by low numbers and personnel shortages, SBCC football figures to improve in 2026.

The overall number of players is up from last season, and increased depth on the offensive and defensive lines gives SBCC the opportunity to compete against one of the toughest schedules in the nation.

“You’ve got to start locally, and we’ve got a few guys from Bishop Diego High School especially. We’ve got three of their better players, and that helps, obviously,” said SBCC coach Craig Moropoulos. “It’s going to be a challenge this year because it’s the same schedule, and everybody tends to get a little bit better. But so do we, so we’ll give everything we’ve got.”

The Vaqueros are on probation, which has limited the areas in which they have been able to recruit over the past two years. However, that probation will be lifted early in the season, bringing optimism for the future.

Another reason for optimism is the emergence of running back Oscar Anoia Mauia, who is coming off a stellar high school career at Bishop Diego and has translated his powerful running style to the collegiate level.

“I’ve just been working really hard with everybody. Still learning the new playbook at SBCC,” Mauia said. “I’m listening and taking coaching one thing at a time from Coach Moropoulos and especially Coach Jesse Ornelas, my running backs coach.”

Oscar Anoai Mauia is primed for a breakout freshman season. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

Joining Mauia from Bishop Diego is Tua Puailoa Rojas, who is competing in a crowded quarterback room. His dual-threat ability and leadership will pay dividends for the Vaqueros on and off the field this season.

“Tua Rojas is a great leader. He is a high-character guy, locally entrenched in the community. His grandfather is a legendary name at San Marcos High School,” Moropoulos said. “There are a lot of bloodlines there that are really good for building a program.”

Returning quarterback Brooks Trimmer is currently in line to start for the Vaqueros after showing admirable toughness and athleticism in spot duty last season. However, SBCC has been known to utilize a quarterback rotation in the past.

Simon Banks will be a key contributor on the offensive line this season, while Aidan Woods is projected to make an impact in the passing game at tight end.

Defensively, Nelson Smith of New Zealand returns at linebacker after being selected to the All-Western State Conference second team last season.

Nelson SMmith will be the backbone of the SBCC defense this season. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

“The increased numbers have been massive. Last year, that was one of the things we really struggled with, getting enough bodies,” Smith said. “On the defensive side, we have Coach Mike Arellano coming in as a new defensive coordinator.”

SBCC will open the season at home against El Camino on Saturday, Aug. 29, beginning at 6 p.m.