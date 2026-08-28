The debate over State Street should not simply be about cars versus pedestrians. It should be about what works economically, safely and financially for downtown — both today and in the future.

The State Street Master Plan will take approximately six years to implement and anticipates roughly 2,000 additional housing units in the central business district. That could bring thousands of new residents downtown, fundamentally changing how people live, shop and circulate through the area.

But we cannot wait six years to address State Street’s most immediate problem: its confused streetscape. Today pedestrians, bicycles and increasingly fast-moving e-bikes share a space with poorly defined circulation. Clearly marked bicycle lanes, pedestrian areas, crossings and predictable rules of movement are needed now — not six years from now.

The Master Plan envisions a pedestrian-first “paseo,” with the City Council determining the hours vehicles will be permitted. DSBIA supports restoring low-speed vehicle access as the normal condition while retaining the flexibility to close State Street for parades, festivals and special events, as well as weekend evenings in the entertainment district, where alcohol and cars do not mix well.

That flexibility will become even more important as downtown housing grows. More residents can provide the year-round customer base businesses need, while creating new transportation and access demands.

The City’s financial condition also matters. With declining reserves and competing capital and maintenance priorities, expensive, difficult-to-reverse commitments deserve careful scrutiny.

We can begin now with defined vehicle and bicycle lanes, activated mid-block pedestrian signals and flexible closures while measuring safety, sales tax revenue, vacancies and local visitation.

State Street needs an affordable, orderly and adaptable solution now — one that allows downtown to thrive while preserving our ability to respond to the Santa Barbara of tomorrow.

David de L’Arbre is president of the Board of Directors of the Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association.