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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites residents and visitors to explore downtown with a variety of happenings this week, including markets, creative workshops, community activities, live performances, art exhibitions, dancing, wine experiences, and more.

The full list of events can be found in our weekly e-newsletter here.

Featured Events:

Grand Opening Party at Mathnasium (Thursday, August 27, 3:00 PM)

(Thursday, August 27, 3:00 PM) LAUNCH PAD 2026 Summer Reading Series at The New Vic Theatre (Thursday, August 27, 4:00 PM & 8:00 PM)

(Thursday, August 27, 4:00 PM & 8:00 PM) The Waymarkers at The Grand On State (Thursday, August 27, 7:00 PM)

(Thursday, August 27, 7:00 PM) Celebrate Culture | Short Films Presented by The SPACE at The Alhecama Theatre (Friday, August 28, 3:00 PM)

(Friday, August 28, 3:00 PM) Conjunto Primavera at the Arlington Theatre (Friday, August 28, 8:00 PM)

(Friday, August 28, 8:00 PM) First Annual Relics & Rarities Vintage & Antique Market at Beau (Saturday, August 29, 9:00 AM)

(Saturday, August 29, 9:00 AM) Slingshot Art Fest at The Community Arts Workshop (Saturday, August 29, 10:00 AM)

(Saturday, August 29, 10:00 AM) Family Workshop with “Remixed” Exhibition Artist Basil Kincaid at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (Saturday, August 29, 10:00 AM)

The Makers Hive Market at Paseo Nuevo (August 29 & 30, 12:00 PM)

(August 29 & 30, 12:00 PM) Taste of the Vine at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum (Saturday, August 29, 4:00 PM)

(Saturday, August 29, 4:00 PM) Hula Anyone Silent Auction at 28 Vic (Sunday, August 30, 2:00 PM)

(Sunday, August 30, 2:00 PM) Swing Dance Lessons and Dance Social Summer 2026! at the Center Stage Theater (Sunday, August 30, 5:00 PM)

(Sunday, August 30, 5:00 PM) Roger Daltrey – A Great Night Out at the Lobero Theatre (Tuesday, September 1, 7:30 PM)



Upcoming & Ongoing Initiatives:

SAD (survival amongst distress) Exhibition (On Display until August 30) : Gallery 113 presents Jerry Martin’s thought-provoking work throughout August, exploring societal issues including homelessness, Ukraine, separation and deportation, and ICE, with the aim of inspiring reflection and consideration for positive change.

(On Display until August 30) Gallery 113 presents Jerry Martin’s thought-provoking work throughout August, exploring societal issues including homelessness, Ukraine, separation and deportation, and ICE, with the aim of inspiring reflection and consideration for positive change. Cosas de la Vida Exhibition (On Display until August 30) : Art & Soul is pleased to present Cosas de la Vida, a two-person exhibition featuring new works by celebrated Santa Barbara artists Pedro De La Cruz and Olivia Joffrey.

(On Display until August 30) Art & Soul is pleased to present Cosas de la Vida, a two-person exhibition featuring new works by celebrated Santa Barbara artists Pedro De La Cruz and Olivia Joffrey. YEAR ONE Exhibition (On Display until August 30) : One year after opening its doors in downtown Santa Barbara, Seimandi & Leprieur Gallery marks its first anniversary with YEAR ONE, a collective exhibition celebrating the vision that has shaped the gallery since July 2025.

(On Display until August 30) One year after opening its doors in downtown Santa Barbara, Seimandi & Leprieur Gallery marks its first anniversary with YEAR ONE, a collective exhibition celebrating the vision that has shaped the gallery since July 2025. Downtown Salsa & Bachata Dancing: Enjoy free salsa & bachata lessons every Wednesday in September in front of M. Special and Downtown Eats (634 State Street).

Enjoy free salsa & bachata lessons every Wednesday in September in front of M. Special and Downtown Eats (634 State Street). 1st Thursday Art Walk: Explore downtown galleries and creative venues on Thursday, September 3, starting at 5:00 PM for free access to visual arts, live performances, lectures, and wine tastings.

View the complete What’s Happening e-newsletter here.

Sign-up for the What’s Happening e-newsletter here: http://www.downtownsb.org/subscribe

Interested in highlighting your event on the “What’s Happening Downtown” e-newsletter? Email your downtown happening to Maria@downtownsb.org.