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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Something old, something rare, something unexpected — and all for a very good cause.

On Saturday, August 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., The House of Beau will transform its downtown courtyard into Relics & Rarities, a curated antique and vintage market filled with one-of-a-kind finds, vintage jewelry, original art, collectibles, oddities and unexpected treasures, all while raising funds for NatureTrack Foundation.

Held in the courtyard at The House of Beau, 1129A State Street, the one-day event is designed to feel more like a treasure hunt than a traditional flea market, bringing together a small collection of local and regional vendors with interesting pieces, stories and finds worth discovering.

Each participating vendor contributes a $100 participation fee that goes directly to NatureTrack Foundation while keeping 100 percent of their own sales. It is a simple way for sellers and shoppers alike to support a local nonprofit while spending the day hunting for something they may not find anywhere else.

NatureTrack Foundation will also have its own booth at the event, where guests can learn more about its programs, support the organization directly and shop items benefiting the Foundation.

Community members are also invited to donate antique, vintage, collectible or other unique items for NatureTrack to sell at the market. Those interested should email photos of potential donations to Sue Eisaguirre at sue@naturetrack.org. Once an item is accepted, it can be dropped off at The House of Beau prior to the event. Proceeds from accepted donated items will benefit NatureTrack Foundation.

The community is also invited to support NatureTrack directly during the event, whether by shopping, or simply stopping by the NatureTrack booth to make a monetary contribution.

“We’re honored to be part of Relics & Rarities and incredibly grateful to The House of Beau, the participating vendors and everyone who comes out to support NatureTrack,” said Sue Eisaguirre of NatureTrack Foundation. “As we continue our $3.4 million campaign, community partnerships like this mean so much. Every event, every donor and every new person who learns about NatureTrack helps us move closer to expanding access to nature for people of all abilities — from outdoor education for children to Freedom Trax and greater wheelchair access to our beaches, trails and open spaces.”

“Santa Barbara loves a good find, and we wanted to create something that feels a little unexpected — a courtyard full of beautiful old things, strange things, rare things and stories waiting to be discovered,” said Starr Hall, owner of The House of Beau. “But the best part is that this market also gives us a chance to support NatureTrack and the incredible work they do to make nature accessible to more people in our community.”

Relics & Rarities is part of The House of Beau’s growing calendar of community-driven programming designed to bring people together in new and interesting ways on State Street.

Guests are encouraged to come early, wander, shop, donate and see what finds them.

EVENT DETAILS

RELICS & RARITIES

Saturday, August 29, 2026

9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

The Courtyard at The House of Beau

1129A State Street, Santa Barbara

Fundraiser benefiting NatureTrack Foundation

About NatureTrack Foundation

NatureTrack Foundation is dedicated to connecting people of all abilities with the natural world. Through its outdoor education programs, NatureTrack introduces children and families to nature through hands-on experiences that inspire curiosity, connection and stewardship.

The Foundation also operates Freedom Trax, a program that provides motorized all-terrain attachments for manual wheelchairs, helping individuals with mobility challenges access beaches, trails and other outdoor spaces that might otherwise be difficult or impossible to navigate.

About The House of Beau

The House of Beau is a 1920s-inspired storytelling bar in downtown Santa Barbara, built around the idea that every bottle, object, song and gathering has a story. The House serves wine, beer and sake alongside a curated collection of goods, live music, events and community experiences designed to make people linger, connect and discover something unexpected.