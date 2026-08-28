UC Santa Barbara controlled much of Thursday night’s match against No. 12 Marshall but could not turn its offensive advantage into a victory, settling for a 1-1 draw at Harder Stadium.

The Gauchos out-shot the Thundering Herd 25-9 and overcame an early deficit to equalize through Donovan Sessoms’ first official goal for UCSB. Despite creating several opportunities to take the lead, Santa Barbara could not find a second goal.

Marshall controlled the opening 10 minutes, but goalkeeper Owen Beninga kept the Gauchos in the match with several key plays, including a one-on-one stop in the 10th minute.

The visitors took the lead one minute later after a penalty was awarded following video review. Beninga guessed correctly but could not reach the well-placed shot.

UCSB quickly responded with pressure. Kalle Rahbek sent a shot just over the crossbar, while Steinar Bjornsson was denied from close range in the 16th minute. Sessoms forced another save three minutes later before Bjornsson tested the Marshall goalkeeper again.

The Gauchos equalized in the 26th minute. Peleg Brown started the play with a pass from deep in UCSB’s half, and Bjornsson eventually sent the ball across the face of goal for Sessoms to finish and make it 1-1.

Santa Barbara nearly took the lead before halftime. Bjornsson beat the Marshall goalkeeper on a breakaway outside the penalty area and curled a shot around him, only for the ball to hit the post. His follow-up went just wide.

Shortly after halftime, Marshall’s goalkeeper was initially shown a red card for a challenge on Zac Siebenlist, but video review reduced it to yellow. The goalkeeper then made an outstanding save to deny Siebenlist, while Jack Middleton hit the crossbar in the 61st minute.

Marshall created more chances late in the match, forcing UCSB into a defensive role. Beninga made a crucial close-range save in the 78th minute, and Viggo Gustavsson blocked a goal-bound shot three minutes from full time while Beninga was still recovering.

The Gauchos continued searching for a winning goal but could not break through Marshall’s defense. The draw earned UCSB a valuable point against one of the nation’s top teams, but missed chances squandered an opportunity at a signature victory.

UCSB now turns its attention to another highly ranked opponent. No. 2 San Diego visits Harder Stadium on Monday night after nearly holding No. 1 Stanford scoreless Thursday before conceding a late goal.