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SANTA BARBARA, CA— Opera Santa Barbara is pleased to announce its 2027 Student Matinee performance of Gioachino Rossini’s beloved comic opera, The Barber of Seville, offering middle and high school students a unique opportunity to experience live opera at no cost. Registration to attend is open now through December 1, 2026.

The performance will take place on Monday, February 22, 2027, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the historic Lobero Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara and is open to schools serving students in grades 7–12.

One of the world’s most frequently performed operas, The Barber of Seville is celebrated for its fast-paced comedy, memorable characters, mistaken identities, and dazzling vocal performances. Its engaging story and energetic music make it an ideal introduction to opera for students experiencing the art form for the first time.

Opera Santa Barbara’s Student Matinee program is designed to make professional performing arts accessible to young audiences throughout Santa Barbara County and the surrounding region. Schools attend free of charge, with Opera Santa Barbara covering admission for all students, teachers, and chaperones. Recognizing that transportation is often the greatest barrier to participation, Opera Santa Barbara also offers limited busing subsidies to help schools attend.

This program is made possible through generous donations by the Mithun Family Foundation, The Mosher Foundation, The Henry & Lola Monroe Foundation, The Music Performance Trust Foundation, and the Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation.

Reservations are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, and seating is limited to the Lobero Theatre’s capacity of approximately 550 attendees. Schools are encouraged to apply early. The application deadline is December 1, 2026, though applications received after the deadline will be considered if space remains.

Educators interested in participating can register on Opera Santa Barbara’s website at operasb.org/educators or call Sarah Raines, Student Matinee Liaison, at outreach@operasb.org.

Event Details

Opera: The Barber of Seville by Gioachino Rossini

Date: Monday, February 22, 2027

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., including intermission and student question and answer session with the cast and production team

Venue: Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara, CA

Grades: 7–12

Cost: Free for students, teachers, and chaperones

Application Deadline: December 1, 2026

For reservations or additional information, contact Sarah Raines, Student Matinee Liaison, at outreach@operasb.org or visit operasb.org/educators.

About Opera Santa Barbara

A premier provider of professional music theater for California’s Central Coast since 1994, Opera Santa Barbara has staged more than 95 productions of opera favorites, lesser-known classics, and contemporary American works featuring nationally recognized performers as well as artists and craftspeople of our region. Beyond offering mainstage productions, the company develops the talent of emerging singing actors; educates children in the art and meaning of music theater; and provides free educational and musical programs to the broader Santa Barbara region. For more information visit operasb.org.