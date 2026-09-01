The fall sports have settled into a familiar routine and standout players are beginning to emerge as evidenced by a packed SBART press luncheon on Monday at Harry’s Cafe.

Athletes of the Week

On the girls’ side Karina Urzua had a big week. The junior racked up 25 kills, 23 digs, 4 aces in a 3-2 win over Laguna Blanca, 14 kills, 10 digs, 5 aces in a 3-0 win over Villanova Prep and 83 kills, 89 digs, 7 aces in 6 matches at Del Sol Invitational. Bishop Diego took 2nd place at the Del Sol Invitational.

Karina Urzua has thrived as an outside hitter for Bishop Diego. Photo Credit: Courtesy

The boys’ Athlete of the Week is Dos Pueblos running back Chase Johnson, who finished with 25 carries, 175 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a 42-28 win over Buena.

Dos Pueblos Football Overcomes Lighting Malfunction

Midway through the second quarter of a non-league matchup between Dos Pueblos High and Buena a lighting issue at Scott O’Leary Stadium forced the game to be postponed with the Chargers leading 21-14.

The game was resumed on Saturday at San Marcos High and Dos Pueblos finished the job on their way to a 42-28 victory.

“It’s still early in the season, non-league games you want to try things out, rotate players and continue to build your roster,” said Dos Pueblos coach AJ Pateras. “It was just a nice win for the weekend despite the chaos of things we don’t control.

Rivalry Week in Flag Football

The Santa Barbara High flag football team is off to a 5-0 start to the season, but the competition is set to get much tougher this week as Dons matchup with rivals Dos Pueblos and San Marcos.

The two powerhouse programs were among the best in Southern California last season and playing them back-to-back on Tuesday and Thursday this week is the ultimate opportunity for Santa Barbara High flag football to prove how far it has come.

“We are excited for those two challenges. We are well aware of how good those teams have been the past few years so we are excited,” said Santa Barbara coach Travis Manach, who brought his team captains Alexandra Arnold, Shea Gannon and Elena Stump. “I have a good group of seniors this year. These are three of my nine seniors that I have on varsity.”

Santa Barbara will host Dos Pueblos on Tuesday at 7:15 at Peabody Stadium.