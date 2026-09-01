Through three games this season, the UC Santa Barbara men’s soccer team has shown flashes of brilliance but has lacked a finishing touch, as missed opportunities were a central theme against the No. 2-ranked University of San Diego on Monday night at Harder Stadium.

Despite trailing for the majority of the match, the Gauchos found a second-half equalizer and salvaged a 1-1 draw with the visiting Toreros. The Gauchos outshot the Toreros 21-11 and have not conceded a goal from open play this season.

“It has been 47 shots in two games for two goals. The good news is it’s 47 shots against two top teams,” said UC Santa Barbara coach Tim Vom Steeg about his team’s offense in back-to-back draws against No. 12-ranked Marshall and No. 2-ranked San Diego. “We’ve got to start to bury some things.”

San Diego struck early in the 12th minute when Luca Fava sent a cross into the box toward Steven Ramirez, who collided with UC Santa Barbara goalkeeper Owen Beninga. A penalty kick was awarded and upheld following a VAR review.

Ramirez capitalized on the opportunity, using a hesitation stutter before drilling a right-footed shot into the top-left corner of the goal. Beninga guessed correctly, but the quality of the shot prevailed.

UCSB responded with several chances in the minutes that followed. Kaden Standish headed an opportunity wide three minutes after the penalty, while Donovan Sessoms forced a save with a shot two minutes later. Tobi Gerber also came close when he sent a ball back toward the penalty area following a failed San Diego clearance.

The Gauchos continued to create opportunities late in the first half. In the 37th minute, Sessoms had a shot blocked after cutting onto his left foot inside the penalty area. Peleg Brown then tested the San Diego goalkeeper twice from set pieces before halftime.

Donovan Sessoms slides to the turf. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

UCSB finally broke through in the 78th minute. After shots from Siebenlist, Jakob Methvin and Bjornsson were blocked in quick succession, Bjornsson collected the fourth rebound and fired a low shot through traffic and into the net.

“It was a very scrappy goal, but I’ll take any goal I can,” Bjornsson said. “For the team and, you know, for us attackers individually, once you get that first goal, and especially if you get it early in the season, you know, it can really open the floodgates.”

San Diego threatened during the final 10 minutes, forcing UCSB onto its back foot. Beninga made a routine save, while the Gauchos’ defense recovered from a defensive miscommunication that allowed San Diego to get behind the back line in the 85th minute. The Toreros then missed a close-range header in the 89th minute.

UCSB begins a three-game road stretch Friday, Sept. 4, against Cornell. The Gauchos will return to Harder Stadium on Sept. 17 to host San Diego State.