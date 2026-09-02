Do you hear?

Can you see?

The weather,

Or the sea?

You’re wearing a brand new striped T-shirt for you first day of kindergarten

Pump your tiny legs faster and faster

On your cobalt blue tricycle

The one that matches the cloudless Santa Barbara sky when you inevitably wreck it

PB&J’s await on the golden sandy beaches or your birth

Faster

And faster

And faster

And faster

Benjamin Franklin Elementary is calling your name

Faster and faster

The stripes of the TV before the flag and pledge and Sesame Street spin faster

And faster

Drums.

The drums beat long before you know what they mean

You feel them first in your belly

Not on the dance floor

Drums.

The bellicose beat of drums

Unpack your dress blues

Don them and march to the beat of the bellicose drums

Don them

Damn them

Damn them all

You marched to their beat while part of you longed for the sweet solace of graham crackers and milk and naps

You won

But you’re beaten.

You just don’t know it yet

So you recuperate with grandpas and great grandmas at the place of your birth.

State street

A triple mocha drank quietly on the patio of some long defunct bookstore

On lower State street

“Jeffrey…is that you?”

Missus VanWagonner innocently asks.

You pick her up in a hug that swings around to the beat of, well…not bellicose drums… but the drip of your spilt overpriced mocha as you weep inconsolably into your kindergarten teachers welcoming arms.

This is poetically rendered in 2026.

But it actually happened on Lower State Street in Santa Barbara in 1992.

I have no idea how Missus VanWaggoner recognized me.

I hadn’t lived in Santa Barbara since 1973.

But she did.

Somehow, she did.

Here’s to you, Missus VanWagonner.

And to all of the kindergarten teachers who meant so much to those of us who fought wars, foreign and domestic.

And came home broken.