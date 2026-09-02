Trump’s schemes to make the Post Office middleman the vote

Trypical brainrot richthink subterfuge

Always trying to command wavy worlds to lay flat

Reality Ain’t Orthogonal, Donald

No amount of money is going to make it that way

Tell your friends too

I hate to be mean

Nobody deserves that

But sometimes …

This is typical of the dumbification

Which can be observed when wealth

Tries to force nature’s hand

Your schemes,

Your contrivances to power,

Clearly and simply demonstrate

The paucity of the puerile imagination

Your well oiled hucksters leer,

Spin the fabric of space and time,

Machinations of fear

Set to subdue curious minds

When traction is only grasped

As something to be cajoled,

Conned, forced, or outright stolen,

Then it’s something you don’t have

Get a grip, my dear man

Your slackjaw is showing

Somebody prop him up

Before he wrecks us all