Trump’s schemes to make the Post Office middleman the vote
Trypical brainrot richthink subterfuge
Always trying to command wavy worlds to lay flat
Reality Ain’t Orthogonal, Donald
No amount of money is going to make it that way
Tell your friends too
I hate to be mean
Nobody deserves that
But sometimes …
This is typical of the dumbification
Which can be observed when wealth
Tries to force nature’s hand
Your schemes,
Your contrivances to power,
Clearly and simply demonstrate
The paucity of the puerile imagination
Your well oiled hucksters leer,
Spin the fabric of space and time,
Machinations of fear
Set to subdue curious minds
When traction is only grasped
As something to be cajoled,
Conned, forced, or outright stolen,
Then it’s something you don’t have
Get a grip, my dear man
Your slackjaw is showing
Somebody prop him up
Before he wrecks us all