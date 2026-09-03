The fight over State Street has dragged on long enough. Despite national trends suggesting retail is dying, city-funded high price studies continue. Staff draws up grand plans. The City Council nods along. Meanwhile, residents and shop owners are left arguing with each other over what to do.

You pushed Measure A through without any transparency. Voters were misled then, and now you want to shove another massive downtown plan on us.

Where is the real governance? Our emergency reserves are already drained.

We do not want this, and we cannot afford it.

City Administrator Kelly McAdoo was hired to fix our roads, balance the budget, and run basic services. She was not hired for advancing special interests behind closed doors.

City Council, stop dividing this town. Put State Street on the ballot. Let the voters decide.