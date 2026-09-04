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SANTA BARBARA, CA – August 31, 2026

The City of Santa Barbara has named ArtLabbé the recipient of the 2026 Business in Art Award, recognizing the nonprofit organization’s work supporting artists with intellectual and developmental disabilities and expanding opportunities to participate in Santa Barbara’s cultural life.

Established in 2005 by the City of Santa Barbara’s Arts Advisory Committee, the annual Business in Art Award recognizes local businesses that demonstrate leadership in supporting the arts through innovative programs, partnerships or philanthropy. Community members nominate businesses for the award, with the recipient selected by the City Arts Advisory Committee.

“Among all the candidates that were considered for the award, ArtLabbé distinguished itself not just for establishing an art forward business, but also as a nonprofit partner-in-community, using their platform to advocate and engage underserved neurodivergent communities,” said Darrell McNeill, Chair of the Arts Advisory Committee. “Their model stimulates creativity and ensures this sector is seen and fully expressed.”

ArtLabbé serves more than 150 individuals in Santa Barbara through arts education, vocational programs and other creative opportunities. Its programs include the free ArtLabbé Academy, which provides weekly music and visual arts classes; Liberté, an international art and poetry competition for neurodivergent artists; and ArtLabbé Artisans, a vocational program that provides participants opportunities to earn income from their work while developing professional skills.

“As a small non-profit that is just celebrating its 1-year anniversary, receiving this recognition is a huge privilege for us,” remarked Executive Director of ArtLabbé Santa Barbara Nathaniel Grotenhuis. “We want to thank the city for their continued support and partnership as we strive to bring free art and music therapy programs to our special needs community in Santa Barbara.”

ArtLabbé will be publicly recognized Sunday, Sept. 27, as part of the Santa Barbara Beautiful Award Ceremony. The Business in Art Award is honorary and does not include a monetary award. ArtLabbé will receive a commemorative certificate for display, along with recognition at the City and County levels.

Past Business in Art Award recipients include Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners & Tailors, Montecito Bank & Trust, Grace Fisher Foundation, The Santa Barbara Independent and lynda.com.

For more information, visit the Office of Arts and Culture Leadership Awards.