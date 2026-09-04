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(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Planned Parenthood California Central Coast’s (PPCCC) Annual Book Sale returns to the Earl Warren Showgrounds September 10-20, 2026. This unique event promises an unmatched selection of over 150,000 carefully curated, gently used books—and a powerful impact beyond the page. Also featured are thousands of puzzles, games, vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, and some great surprises. The low prices and variety of items ensure enjoyment and fun for all ages, while supporting education and literacy in our community.

“This is a spectacular 11-day event that has something for everyone, with free admission after opening night, and free parking throughout the sale” says event co-chair Jo Jo Snyder…she continued “opening night gives eager attendees first pick for only a $30 admission fee.”

Shoppers will discover old favorites, new titles, and fascinating stories throughout more than 50 categories, ranging from art history to world history, mysteries to best sellers, children’s favorites to collectibles, cookbooks to banned books, fiction to science fiction, books in many other languages, and so much more. The inventory is replenished every day, and the already low prices are reduced 50% on the final day, September 20th.

“Our Annual Sale is a beautiful intersection of fun and caring and is a way to make a difference – just by buying a book” comments PPCCC CEO Jenna Tosh.

Funds raised support PPCCC’s six health centers across the Central Coast, that serve nearly 30,000 individuals annually with a wide range of affordable family planning, education and health care services. These services include lifesaving cancer screenings, birth control, sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing and treatment, gender affirming care, abortion services and well-person exams.

For tickets, event details, and sponsorship opportunities, visit booksale.ppcentralcoast.org or call (805) 722-4690.