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Santa Barbara County, CA. September 2026 – CALM, an organization dedicated to preventing and healing childhood trauma, has announced the appointment of Sandra (Sandy) Lood to its Board of Trustees.

Lood is Vice President of Revenue Cycle at Cottage Health and a healthcare executive with more than 20 years of industry experience. She is recognized for building high-performing teams, improving organizational effectiveness, and leading transformational change — skills the Board expects will strengthen CALM’s operational stewardship at a pivotal time.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sandy to our Board of Trustees,” said Alana Walczak, CALM President & CEO. “Her track record of driving meaningful organizational results will be a major asset as we navigate changes in the mental health landscape while deepening our impact for children and families across Santa Barbara County.”

Lood serves on the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) National Advisory Committee for Revenue Cycle, and frequently speaks at national healthcare conferences. She is known for her commitment to mentoring future leaders and carries this philosophy into her volunteer work.

“I’ve long believed that leadership means investing in the people and communities around you,” said Lood. “I am passionate about using my experience to advance organizations that make a meaningful difference in the lives of others. CALM’s mission to protect children and strengthen families is deeply important, and I’m honored to bring my experience to the Board in support of that work.”

As CALM’s Board continues to guide the organization in adapting to best serve children and families across Santa Barbara County, Lood’s financial discipline and steady leadership will help ensure it remains resilient and well-prepared for the road ahead.

To learn more about CALM, visit http://www.calm4kids.org.

About CALM

CALM is a community-based mental health agency with a mission to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities throughout Santa Barbara County. CALM’s pioneering, evidence-based services represent a continuum of care that interrupts intergenerational cycles of trauma. Each year, over 3,000 children and families receive mental health support, with services offered at CALM’s clinics in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc, and in community spaces. With a 56-year history in Santa Barbara County, a staff that is uniquely qualified to meet the needs of families in the region, and meaningful partnerships with complementary organizations, CALM is a leader in developing a variety of culturally responsive, trauma-informed programs. To learn more, visit calm4kids.org.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, please call 805-965-2376, or visit http://calm4kids.org.