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CENTRAL COAST, CA – Ahead of the midterm elections, CAUSE Action Fund – a people-powered organization committed to building a government that works for working people – has announced its slate of endorsed candidates.

At a time when working families are struggling with rising costs, attacks on immigrant and workers’ rights, and a system that too often puts the interests of billionaires and corporations ahead of our communities, CAUSE Action Fund is backing leaders ready to fight back and deliver real change. Its endorsed candidates are committed to championing quality schools, affordable housing, reliable public transportation, clean air and water, accessible healthcare, and the rights and dignity of every member of our communities.

Ventura County:

Laura Hernandez – Port Hueneme City Council

– Port Hueneme City Council Gabe Teran – Oxnard City Council, District 2

– Oxnard City Council, District 2 Gabriela Basua – Oxnard City Council, District 5

– Oxnard City Council, District 5 Genevieve Flores-Haro – OUHSD Board of Trustees, Area 4

– OUHSD Board of Trustees, Area 4 Khaled Omar – Rio School District Board of Trustees

– Rio School District Board of Trustees Inez Spates – Rio School District Board of Trustees

– Rio School District Board of Trustees Pedro Chavez – Santa Paula City Council, District 3

– Santa Paula City Council, District 3 Nancy Grass – Santa Paula City Council, District 4

– Santa Paula City Council, District 4 Liz Campos – Ventura City Council, District 1

– Ventura City Council, District 1 Karba Eckley – Ventura City Council, District 6

– Ventura City Council, District 6 James Forsythe – VUSD School Board of Trustees, Area 1

– VUSD School Board of Trustees, Area 1 Karen Sher – Ventura County Superintendent of Schools

– Ventura County Superintendent of Schools Steve Bennett – California State Assembly, District 38

Santa Barbara County:

Kristen Sneddon – Santa Barbara Mayor

– Santa Barbara Mayor Devon Wardlow – Santa Barbara City Council, District 4

– Santa Barbara City Council, District 4 Ian Baucke – Santa Barbara City Council, District 5

– Santa Barbara City Council, District 5 Gabe Escobedo – Santa Barbara City Council, District 6

– Santa Barbara City Council, District 6 Jeremy Ball – Lompoc Mayor

– Lompoc Mayor Sharlameigne Segovia – Lompoc City Council, District 2

– Lompoc City Council, District 2 Sarah Anne Reed – Lompoc City Council, District 3

– Lompoc City Council, District 3 Brenda Villa – Lompoc Unified School Board, Trustee Area 4

– Lompoc Unified School Board, Trustee Area 4 Celest Mendoza – Santa Maria City Council, District 1

– Santa Maria City Council, District 1 Gloria Soto – Santa Maria City Council, District 3

– Santa Maria City Council, District 3 Feliciano Aguilar – Santa Maria Joint Union High School Board, Trustee Area 2

– Santa Maria Joint Union High School Board, Trustee Area 2 Alexander Jauregi – Santa Maria Joint Union High School Board, Trustee Area 4

– Santa Maria Joint Union High School Board, Trustee Area 4 Ricardo Valencia – Santa Barbara County Supervisor, District 5

– Santa Barbara County Supervisor, District 5 Gregg Hart – California State Assembly, District 37

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen what happens when a government puts fear, greed, and power ahead of working people. We’ve watched our neighbors torn from their homes, jobs, and communities by masked agents. We’ve watched the cost of groceries, gas, housing, and just about everything else climb, while working families are left to pay the price for endless wars and failed economic policies. And we’ve watched the rules get rigged to protect billionaires and powerful corporations – while the rest of us are told to work harder, pay more, and settle for less,” said Lucas Zucker, Co-Executive Director, CAUSE Action Fund.

“We are not powerless. We know what’s at stake. We know who is rigging the system against us. And we know that when ordinary people stand together, organize, and demand change, we can win it. The time to organize, fight back, and vote is now – up and down the ballot. We need leaders who will stand with working people, protect our communities, bring down the cost of living, and take on the unchecked power of corrupt politicians, billionaires, and corporations. We don’t need leaders who tell us to accept less. We need leaders who will fight to make sure working people get a chance to thrive – and a fair share. That’s why CAUSE Action is proud to endorse a slate of candidates who share these values and are ready to fight for working people and lead our communities forward,” said Hazel Davalos, Co-Executive Director, CAUSE Action Fund.

CAUSE Action Fund is also proud to recommend the following stances on statewide ballot propositions – measures that reflect our values and our commitment to advancing a better future for working people and our communities:

Yes on Proposition 1: Affordable Housing Bond

Affordable Housing Bond Yes on Proposition 2: Rainy Day Fund

Rainy Day Fund Yes on Proposition 3: Maintains Funding for Schools

Maintains Funding for Schools Yes on Proposition 4: Public Campaign Financing

Public Campaign Financing Yes on Proposition 5: Recall Election Reform

Recall Election Reform Yes on Proposition 37: Homebuyer Loan Program

Homebuyer Loan Program Yes on Proposition 38: Funds Medical Research

Funds Medical Research No on Proposition 39: Voter ID Requirement

Voter ID Requirement Yes on Proposition 40: Tax on Billionaires

Tax on Billionaires No on Proposition 41: Blocks Tax on Billionaire

Blocks Tax on Billionaire No on Proposition 42: Bans Wealth Taxes

Bans Wealth Taxes No on Proposition 43: Limits Local Funding

Limits Local Funding No on Proposition 44: Limits Health Clinics Spending

Limits Health Clinics Spending No on Proposition 45: Weakens Environmental Review

Endorsements for races in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties can found at CAUSE Action Fund’s online voter guide at: https://www.causeactionfund.org/voter-guide/

CAUSE Action Fund is a 501(c)4 grassroots nonprofit community group that empowers working families, immigrant communities and young people in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties to vote and elect candidates that represent working families. https://www.causeactionfund.org/

Paid for by Friends of CAUSE Action Fund and not authorized by a candidate or a committee controlled by a candidate.

56 East Main St., Suite 200, Ventura, CA 93001