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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA, September 2, 2026 – Creek Week 2026 is almost here and there are many opportunities for you to get in on the action. This year’s celebration runs Saturday, September 19, through Saturday, September 26, with activities for all ages to connect with, learn about, and care for our local waterways. From art and cleanups to a guided tour, there’s something for everyone. Let’s come together to celebrate and protect the creeks, watersheds, and ocean that make Goleta such a special place!

Here are ways for you to participate:

Saturday, September 19

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Coastal Cleanup Day

Join millions worldwide for this annual event. Locally, help clean up:

Ellwood Bluffs & Beach

Haskell’s Beach

Lake Los Carneros

Devereux Creek

Register & view all sites at exploreecology.org/coastal-cleanup-day



9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Beautify Goleta: Free Bulky Item Drop-Off

Safely dispose of unwanted items at Phelps Road between Cannon Green Drive & Pacific Oaks Road. Accepted items include: mattresses, box springs, furniture, wood pallets, tires, etc. Please do not bring electronics, hazardous waste, or medications – these items will not be accepted.

Thursday, September 24

3:00 – 5:00 p.m. – San Jose Creek Walking Tour

Take a walking tour of San Jose Creek with Environmental Defense Center, Old Town Goleta Neighborhood Creek Project, Santa Barbara County Flood Control, and City of Goleta. Email BTrautwein@EnvironmentalDefenseCenter.org to reserve your spot.

Friday, September 25

5:30 – 7:00 p.m. – Creek Week Art Contest Reception

Come enjoy the creativity from local artists of all ages who created artwork for the Fifth Annual Creek Week Art Contest. Head over to the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue) to find out the winners and view the artwork on display. This year’s theme: Story Beneath the Surface: Art Inspired by our Creeks, Oceans and Watersheds. More info here.