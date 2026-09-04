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CARPINTERIA, CA (September 2nd, 2026) – Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is happy to announce that their on-campus community food pantry will be relocating and transitioning into the care of trusted community partner Carpinteria Children’s Project.

Over the coming weeks, team members from both organizations will work closely together to ensure a seamless transition that provides members of the Carpinteria community with continued access to household necessities and kitchen staples.

The decision to transfer stewardship of the food pantry is one that allows Girls Inc. of Carpinteria to focus its resources on impacting girls in the community and continuing its core mission of inspiring all girls to be strong, smart, and bold.

For Carpinteria Children’s Project, taking on the food pantry is a natural extension of work already underway to provide more families with access to healthy food. CCP already hosts a monthly Foodbank of Santa Barbara County distribution and helps families sign up for benefits like CalFresh.

The food pantry will continue to remain open on the Girls Inc. Campus, located at 5315 Foothill Road, until September 9th. Starting September 10th, community members will be able to visit the reopened pantry at its new home at Carpinteria Children’s Project, located at 5201 8th Street. The pantry will be open Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 1-4 pm.

Community members interested in volunteering with the food pantry at its new home can contact Candace Wakefield at cwakefield@carpchildren.org.

For more information about Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, its programs, and volunteer opportunities, please email information@girlsinc-carp.org or visit [http://www.girlsinc-carp.org](http://www.girlsinc-carp.org).