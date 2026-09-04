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(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Santa Barbara County is proud to participate in National Preparedness Month, an annual nationwide campaign encouraging individuals, families, and communities to take proactive steps toward emergency readiness. This year’s local theme, “Connected Communities are Resilient Communities,” highlights the importance of staying informed, supporting one another, and preparing together.

As our region continues to experience hazards such as wildfires, storms, and earthquakes, and with this year’s El Niño expected to bring periods of heavier winter rainfall, the County encourages residents to use this month to strengthen their personal and community preparedness.

“From our rural valleys to our coastal communities, Santa Barbara County faces a wide range of hazards, and preparedness is a shared responsibility for all of us. When residents stay connected, plan ahead, and look out for one another, we strengthen our ability to respond and recover during emergencies,” said Kelly Hubbard, Director of the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management.

Throughout September, the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management and partners countywide will highlight one preparedness topic each week to help residents build foundational readiness skills step by step. Each theme includes practical, easy actions that households can take to strengthen their safety, support neighbors, and stay connected, especially during periods of heightened seasonal activity, such as wildfire or stronger winter storms.

Week 1: Know Your Risk

Residents are encouraged to learn about local hazards such as wildfires, storms, earthquakes, and potential winter weather impacts. Understanding risks and sharing information with neighbors builds a safer, more connected community.

Hazard information is available at the Santa Barbara County Community Hazard Awareness Map.

Week 2: Make a Plan

Prepared households begin with a plan. Families should discuss communication methods, meeting locations, evacuation considerations, and actions to take if separated during an emergency. By building a plan that works for one type of hazard, households are often better prepared for many others. Planning resources are available at ReadySBC.org.

Week 3: Build a Kit

A well‑stocked emergency kit ensures your household has essential supplies during a disaster. Items include water, food, chargers, medications, flashlights, important documents, and pet supplies. In years with more intense winter weather, having waterproof storage and supplies ready for potential outages is helpful.

Week 4: Stay Informed

Staying informed is one of the most important parts of preparedness. Residents should follow trusted agencies, sign up for alerts, and know where to access verified updates such as the County’s emergency zones map, seasonal weather advisories, and important public safety information. Sign up for ReadySBC Alerts at ReadySBC.org.

Strengthening Santa Barbara County’s resilience requires everyone, individuals, families, neighborhoods, and organizations, to participate. Staying connected ensures the entire community is ready to respond to emergencies throughout the year.

REGISTER TO RECEIVE ReadySBC ALERTS: If you haven’t registered for emergency alerts, register now at ReadySBC.org. Receive local emergency alerts via text, phone call, and email.