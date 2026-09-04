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Community Friends Of Santa Barbara is proud to announce the return of School Clothing Connection (formerly known as Operation School Bell). Offered in close partnership with our local schools, this trusted program is excited to help Santa Barbara County students start the new school year with confidence!

Community Friends Of Santa Barbara is fully prepared to provide essential, school-appropriate clothing and vital supplies to school-designated students.

How the Program Works

To ensure assistance reaches those who need it most, every child we serve is referred directly by school liaisons who know the students and their unique needs. Local school, and not Community Friends Of Santa Barbara determine eligibility and select the participating students.