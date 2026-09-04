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SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 3, 2026

Do you have a passion for making a difference in your community? Share your ideas and be a part of a City team by joining one of our 30 City Advisory Groups! The City is an equal opportunity employer and adopts practices that value and include diversity at all levels of the organization; this is an essential step to developing strategies that meet the needs of a diverse community. If you’re an individual interested in making a difference in your community, contributing ideas, and being a part of the City team, you are strongly encouraged to apply.

There are multiple vacancies on various City Advisory Groups. If you’re interested in serving on one of the Advisory Groups, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at Clerk@SantaBarbaraCA.gov or call (805) 564-5309.

For a detailed list of vacancies and an online application, visit our Boards and Commissions page.

Application Deadline: Monday, October 19, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.

Applicant Interviews: The City Council will conduct applicant interviews at City Hall (735 Anacapa St.) on:

Tuesday, November 10

Applicants for a position on the Santa Barbara Youth Council must attend one interview with City Council as well as one interview with the current Santa Barbara Youth Council. The Santa Barbara Youth Council will also conduct interviews at the Westside Neighborhood Center (423 W. Victoria Street) on:

Monday, September 21, at 5:15 p.m. (estimated time)

Monday, October 5, at 5:15 p.m. (estimated time)

Monday, October 19, at 5:15 p.m. (estimated time)

The City Council will make appointments to all the City Advisory Groups on Tuesday, December 1.