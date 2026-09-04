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GOLETA, CA, September 2, 2026 – September is National Preparedness Month and the City of Goleta is encouraging YOU to participate. At its September 1, 2026, meeting, the Goleta City Council issued a proclamation and a call to action for the community to take steps NOW to be prepared for an emergency. The proclamation was accepted by some of the City’s Community Emergency Response Team Program instructors and the City’s Emergency Services Manager Jason Levy who is featured in the City’s National Preparedness Month video. Watch the video here.

We are making sure we are ready here at the City and we want you to be ready as well. Mr. Levy said, “Knowing what to do before, during, and after a disaster is key. Remember, a ready community is a prepared community, and it all starts with you.”

On September 1, 2026, Santa Barbara County issued a press release announcing its local theme this year “Connected Communities are Resilient Communities,” highlighting the importance of staying informed, supporting one another, and preparing together. Read the press release here.

Throughout this month, the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management will highlight one preparedness topic each week to help residents build foundational readiness skills step by step. The City of Goleta will be sharing these topics on our social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram and X) each week.

Week 1: Know Your Risk

Week 2: Make a Plan

Week 3: Build a Kit

Week 4: Stay Informed

We hope you will follow along and use this month to get you and your loved ones ready for the next emergency. For more tips and how you can get involved in making your community safer, go to http://www.CityofGoleta.org/Preparedness.

REGISTER TO RECEIVE ReadySBC ALERTS: If you haven’t registered for emergency alerts, register now at ReadySBC.org. Receive local emergency alerts via text, phone call, and email.