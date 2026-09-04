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Santa Barbara, Calif., September 2, 2026 – For families with babies and toddlers, diapers are not optional—but for too many families across Santa Barbara County, having enough diapers each month can be a serious financial challenge. In recognition of National Diaper Need Awareness week, LEAP is calling on community members to help ensure local families have access to this basic necessity by donating diapers and wipes through its annual month-long community diaper drive.

“Every donation helps us put diapers in the hands of parents who need them most,” said Lori Goodman, CEO of LEAP. “Together, we can relieve some of the daily stress families face and make sure babies across our county have the healthy start they deserve.”

Since launching its Diaper Bank in 2021, LEAP has remained the only registered diaper bank in Santa Barbara County and has distributed more than 328,310 diapers and wipes to local families.

As the cost of everyday necessities continues to put pressure on household budgets, LEAP is asking the community to help meet this immediate need. A single package of diapers can make a meaningful difference for a family—and collective community support can help ensure that no parent has to choose between buying diapers and paying for food, housing, transportation, or other essentials.

Community members are invited to donate unopened boxes of diapers and packages of wipes at LEAP’s Diaper Drive Partner locations:

· Deckers Retail Store

6601 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA 93117

· Old Town Coffee, Goleta (September 4 – September 30)

5877 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA 93117

· American Riviera Bank (September 14-20)

o Goleta: 5880 Calle Real, Goleta, CA 93117

o Santa Barbara: 1033 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara, CA 931018

o Montecito: 525 San Ysidro Road, Suite G, Montecito, CA 93108

· RiseUp Fitness (September 24- October 3)

o Goleta: 7127 Hollister Ave Suite 110, Goleta, CA 93117

o Santa Barbara: 2273 Las Positas Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

· Trinity Church of the Nazarene

500 E North Ave, Lompoc, CA 93436

LEAP will be collecting donations at these sites throughout September, with diapers distributed directly to families through the LEAP Diaper Bank.

“Deckers is proud to support LEAP’s Diaper Bank by hosting a diaper drive for the month of September. We invite community members to drop off donations inside our Deckers Retail Store. Our employees will then be helping package the donations for distribution to families in need,” said Michelle Apodaca, Director of Deckers Gives at Deckers Brands.

“We’re proud to support National Diaper Need Awareness Week in partnership with LEAP. We invite our team members, clients, and community members to visit our Montecito, Downtown Santa Barbara, or Goleta branches and help make a meaningful difference for local families by donating diapers for those in need,” said Joanne Funari, Chief Operating Officer at American Riviera Bank.

For more information about LEAP’s Diaper Bank, hosting a diaper drive, or supporting the program, email info@leapcentralcoast.org.

About LEAP

LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner. mitigates the effects of poverty, racism, and trauma by providing high-quality, trauma-informed child care, comprehensive, culturally sensitive family support, and visionary community leadership.

We envision a community where children are loved, valued, and respected and families are supported to reach their highest potential. For more information, visit http://www.leapcentralcoast.org