Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara resident and Disney Legend Joe Rohde has written his first book, FLOATING MOUNTAINS, The Art of Imagining the Impossible, out September 8 from publisher National Geographic.

Rohde’s 40-year career as a Disney Imagineer propelled him into public awareness. He has spent his professional and personal life studying cultures and ecosystems, leading teams of designers and explorers while making his career building theme parks — notably Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Orlando.

Floating Mountains, Rohde’s first book, is an immersive, inviting mix of anecdotes, advice, science, practical exercises, and illustrations drawn from his career. Rohde appears on many Disney documentaries and co-produced The Leopard in the Land, a documentary about his quest to observe and paint the Mongolian snow leopard. Recognized around the world by his earlobe that sports an ever-growing collection of earrings from the many countries he’s visited, Rohde has lectured at tech conferences, museums and universities and reaches 172,000 fans on his Instagram, @joerohde.

Friday evening, September 18, Rohde will be speaking and signing his book at the Community Arts Workshop. The price of admission includes the book and supports the CAW and the Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative.

Reception begins at 6:30 PM with Wine and Snacks, Talk begins at 7 PM

Tickets are $55 each. To purchase go to sbcaw.org/upcoming#mountain

More About the Book:

Disney Legend and Imagineer Joe Rohde unlocks the secrets of creativity in this powerful exploration of imagination, innovation, and life lessons for turning vision into reality.

In this inspiring narrative, Imagineer, explorer, and Disney Legend Joe Rohde offers a master class in creativity on a world-spanning journey to discover the origins of personal creativity, the power and potential of enterprising groups, and the remarkable parallels between collaboration and exploring the real world.

With lessons drawn from his celebrated career and life experiences—leading projects such as Disney’s Animal Kingdom, ventures into space tourism, field expeditions to far-flung corners of the world, managing design teams, and working with corporate executives—Rohde dives deep into the nature, nurture, and practice of collaboration. He explains how to keep ideas to true to their origins while allowing for improvisation and accident to enhance, not derail, creative endeavors.

These are stories of inspiration and invention, challenge and transgression, success and failure, laced with humor, contemplation, poignancy, and even life-threatening danger. Whether your interest in creativity is personal, professional, or you just want to peek behind the curtain of a renowned creative mind, Rohde’s lessons provide a guide for connecting your creative pursuits with others and the larger world.

WHO: Joe Rohde, legendary Disney Imagineer

WHAT: Talk and book signing of his latest book

WHERE: Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden Street, Santa Barbara.

WHEN: Friday, September 18, 6:30 PM