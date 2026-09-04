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SANTA BARBARA, CA – Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is holding its twenty-fifth annual fundraiser on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at 2 p.m. at the Sandpiper Golf Club. This year’s tropical theme, Islands in the Sun, Bayou 2026, features a casual outdoor event. The guests will bid online for gifts from Santa Barbara’s exclusive silent auction. The Women’s Auxiliary organizes this event, which includes dinner with an island view from the Grand Lawn presented by Solera & Co.

Kathleen Baushke will be honored at the Bayou with the Léni Fé Bland Award for her longstanding leadership and compassionate service. Kathleen is the Executive Director of Transition House, a homeless shelter and housing developer helping families experiencing homelessness find stability and hope.

The funds raised at this event allow the Rescue Mission to offer a successful 12-month residential drug and alcohol treatment program and provide emergency and transitional services for homeless guests. Last year, the Bayou event raised over $750,000 to assist people seeking shelter and recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. The Mission has helped over 1,000 people achieve recovery in the last 29 years.

Rolf Geyling, the Rescue Mission president, said, “Together, we are not only transforming the lives of individuals, but we’re also changing and saving entire families. Generations from now, people will be living in hope and freedom because of the Mission and our donors who make it possible.”

For more event information, please go to http://www.sbrm.org/bayou.

About Santa Barbara Rescue Mission

Established in 1965, Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, a 501(c)(3) organization, extends God’s love and hope to transform the lives of those who suffer from homelessness and addiction. It is the only organization between Oxnard and Santa Maria that provides hot meals and overnight accommodation to homeless guests 365 days of the year. The Rescue Mission offers men’s and women’s 12-month residential treatment, family support, relapse prevention, men’s sober living, academic instruction, and job skills training. The Mission receives no government funding.