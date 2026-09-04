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SANTA BARBARA, Calif., August 31, 2026 — Santa Barbara Beautiful invites the community to join us in honoring the outstanding individuals, organizations, and businesses that advance the beauty of Santa Barbara at our Annual Awards Gala celebration. From a Historic Revitalization that celebrates our architectural heritage, to an innovative concept in a Commercial Building, a newly conceived downtown Open Space, and an Art in Public Places mural that energizes a neighborhood — these awards recognize exemplary properties, as well as the outstanding citizens who have helped strengthen Santa Barbara’s beauty for decades.

Set at the Cabrillo Pavilion on Sunday, September 27, the event will showcase the places, art, and people you won’t want to miss.

Learn more and register: https://sbbeautiful.org/get-involved/annual-awards-admissions-sponsorships/

Registration deadline: Monday, September 14.

Property award categories have been adapted to reflect the real and growing importance of climate change and the need for environmental stewardship, with an eye to the public aesthetic. All properties are nominated by the public and judged by a team of independent local judges.

2026 SPECIAL AWARD HONOREES

HERITAGE OAK AWARD

for LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Marc Appleton AIA

JACARANDA AWARD

for OUTSTANDING COMMUNITY SERVICE

Joe Campanelli

PRESIDENT’S AWARD

Barbara Burger

2026 PROPERTY AWARD WINNERS

COMMERCIAL BUILDING

Casa De La Vina

513 De La Vina St.

COMMERCIAL SIGN

The Brass Bear Brewery Uptown

3302 McCaw Avenue

HISTORIC REVITALIZATION (RESIDENCE)

2024 Garden Street

SANTA BARBARA PUBLIC OPEN SPACE

1200 Block of State Street

ART IN PUBLIC PLACES

Franklin Elementary School

1111 East Mason Street

MULTI-FAMILY RESIDENCE

Covenant Living at the Samarkand

2550 Treasure Drive

Also:

BUSINESS IN ART AWARD

presented by The City of Santa Barbara Arts Advisory Committee

About Santa Barbara Beautiful

Co-founded in 1965 by Catherine Adams and Pearl Chase, Santa Barbara Beautiful is a nonprofit organization committed to beautifying our area in a variety of ways not only by working independently but also by cooperating with city departments, neighborhood associations, and other agencies.

For more information on Santa Barbara Beautiful visit https://sbbeautiful.org/ , email MelindaMettler00@gmail.com or call (805) 965-8867