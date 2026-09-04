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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (August 31, 2026) — In honor of its Centennial, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden will welcome the community with free admission every Sunday in October, as well as a month full of special experiences both at the Garden and around town, celebrating the many ways nature brings people together. From music and art, to families, furry friends, and botanical cocktails, there are so many ways for the community to get involved throughout the month and support the next century of native plant conservation, research, and education. Additionally, the Garden is offering $10 off all new memberships throughout the entire month of October.

October Centennial Highlights at a Glance:

Free Centennial Community Days every Sunday in October – Enjoy complimentary admission and special programming at the Garden on Sundays, October 4, 11, 18, and 25. Each Sunday begins a themed week celebrating Music & Art, Health & Wellness, Youth & Family, or Dogs (additional details below).

Silent Disco in the Redwoods – Dance beneath the towering redwoods on Friday, October 2, from 6 to 9 p.m., as DJ Darla Bea spins hits from across the decades. The separately ticketed 21+ experience is $75 per person and includes two drinks featuring pours from Third Window Brewing and Lumen Wines.

Garden To Glass – Throughout October, participating restaurants and bars will serve limited-edition botanical cocktails inspired by California-native plants. $1 from each featured cocktail sold will go to support the Garden’s next century of conservation, research, education, and community engagement.

Centennial Community Days

The four Centennial Community Days – October 4, 11, 18, and 25 – will anchor themed weeks featuring music and art, health and wellness, youth and family experiences, and dog-friendly activities, all unique reasons and ways to fall in love with the Garden – again! Together, the free Sundays and accompanying programs invite the community to explore the Garden, connect with one another, and experience the beauty and restorative power of California’s native landscapes.

Admission is free on each Community Day, but advance reservations are required due to parking and capacity limits. Visitors are encouraged to reserve their preferred Sunday and arrival time early at SBBotanicGarden.org/reserve .

October 2 – 10: Music & Art at the Garden

The Centennial celebration opens with a week exploring the relationship between creative expression and the natural world. Visitors are invited to wander the Garden, find inspiration in its native landscapes, and experience the ways music and art can deepen a connection to place.

Music & Art Week happenings include:

Silent Disco in the Redwoods — Friday, October 2, 6 – 9 p.m. Buy tickets here: https://sbbotanicgarden.org/classes-events/silent-disco-in-the-redwoods/ Step into a once-in-a-lifetime evening beneath the redwoods for an open-air dance party and silent disco experience unlike any other. Slip on a pair of wireless headphones and tune in as DJ Darla Bea spins a high-energy mix of hits. Tickets include two complimentary drinks, with pours from Third Window Brewing and Lumen Wines, perfectly paired with a fall evening in one of the Garden’s most iconic settings.

FREE Community Day, – Sunday, October 4, featuring:

Music in the Garden with Cody Westheimer, 10:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. – Enjoy the beautiful sounds of Cody Westheimer on the shakuhachi in the Redwood Grove. No registration necessary.

Paint Party in the Garden with local artist and designer, Michael Matheson – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – The community is invited to get creative and help re-paint the Garden’s symbolic “100” year sign for the next season for visitors to enjoy! No registration necessary.

Sound Bath + Reiki Healing with PALMA Colectiva — Tuesday, October 6, 4 – 5 p.m. Join us for a deeply restorative sound bath led by Meredith Markworth-Pollack accompanied with hands on reiki with Giuliana Mitchum. Inspired by the subtleties and sounds of nature, allow yourself to be immersed in the frequencies of the alchemized instruments set amongst the backdrop of the stunning garden. Register here: https://sbbotanicgarden.org/classes-events/sound-bath-reiki-healing-with-palma-colectiva-2/

October 11 – 17: Health & Wellness Week at the Garden

Nature plays an essential role in physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Health & Wellness Week invites visitors to slow down, breathe deeply, move with intention, and experience the Garden as a place of restoration and renewal.

Health & Wellness Week happenings include:

FREE Community Day – Sunday, October 11, Book your visit: https://sbbotanicgarden.org/classes-events/free-community-day-october-11/

Book your visit: Sunset Yoga at the Garden – Thursday, October 15, 5 p.m. Step into a moment of stillness and renewal as you join us for an intimate sunset yoga experience on the lawn of the Pritzlaff Conservation Center, surrounded by California native plants and bathed in the warm glow of the fall evening. Register here: https://sbbotanicgarden.org/classes-events/sunset-yoga-at-the-garden/

Step into a moment of stillness and renewal as you join us for an intimate sunset yoga experience on the lawn of the Pritzlaff Conservation Center, surrounded by California native plants and bathed in the warm glow of the fall evening. Register here: Bond with Nature led by Bond Fitness – Saturday, October 17, 8:30 a.m. & 9:30 a.m. Come move your bodies while exercising against the inspiring backdrop of the Garden’s native landscapes. Space is limited, and advance registration is required here: https://sbbotanicgarden.org/classes-events/bond-with-nature/ .

October 18 – 24: Youth & Family Week at the Garden

Kids and families are invited to discover the Garden through play, exploration, storytelling, and shared experiences in nature.

Youth & Family Week happenings include:

FREE Community Day – Sunday October 18, featuring:

Storytime with Godmothers – 11 a.m. – Author & illustrator Heidi Moreno will read her picture book Luna Oscura, a story about acceptance, belonging, and discovering one’s own power. Book your visit here: https://sbbotanicgarden.org/classes-events/storytime-with-godmothers-when-i-am-not-with-you/

– Author & illustrator will read her picture book a story about acceptance, belonging, and discovering one’s own power. Book your visit here: Storytime with Godmothers – 2 p.m. – Actress and author Sarah Wright Olsen will read her picture book When I Am Not with You, a comforting new story that reminds children that love can keep families connected across any distance. Book your visit here: https://sbbotanicgarden.org/classes-events/storytime-with-godmothers-luna-oscura/

All Hallows Evening Family Night — Friday, October 23 , 5 – 7 p.m. Enjoy trick-or-treating, treats, holiday-inspired crafts, and celebrate the magic of Halloween and the season. Register here: https://sbbotanicgarden.org/classes-events/all-hallows-evening-new-casitas-opening-2/

, Enjoy trick-or-treating, treats, holiday-inspired crafts, and celebrate the magic of Halloween and the season. Register here: Storytime at Elings Park with the Santa Barbara Public Library — Saturday, October 24, more information here .

October 25 – 31: Bring Your Dog to the Garden

As a dog-friendly destination all year long, the final Community Day celebrates the bonds among people, pets, and the outdoors. Visitors are invited to explore the Garden with their leashed dogs and learn more about enjoying local trails safely and responsibly.

Bring Your Dog to the Garden happenings include:

FREE Community Day – Sunday, October 25, featuring:

Halloween Pooch Parade – Sunday, October 25, 2 p.m. – Join us for a free dog costume parade in partnership with Therapy Dogs of America (Santa Barbara Chapter) and enjoy friendly competition & prizes including one grand prize for a Garden dog membership. No registration required, but reservations for your free your visit can be booked here: https://sbbotanicgarden.org/classes-events/halloween-pooch-parade/

Free Garden bandanas & treats for all dogs (while supplies last!)

October 1 – 31: “Garden to Glass”

Throughout October, the Garden’s Centennial celebration will extend to restaurants and bars across Santa Barbara through “Garden to Glass,” a lineup of limited-edition botanical cocktails inspired by California native plants sourced from Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. Participating establishments include Barbareño, Bistro Amasa, Convivo, La Paloma, Little Dom’s, Monte’s, The Good Lion, The Lark, and Third Window Brewing.

Each participating establishment will create a cocktail informed by the flavors, aromas, and stories of the region’s native landscapes. $1 from each featured cocktail sold will benefit Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, supporting its next century of native plant conservation, research, environmental education, and community engagement.

Support the Garden for the next Century

2026 marks Santa Barbara Botanic Garden’s Centennial Anniversary and celebrates 100 years as the first botanic garden in the United States dedicated exclusively to native plants. The Garden’s century-long story reflects resilience, innovation, and a deep connection to community. Centennial Community Days carry that legacy forward by reducing barriers to access and creating opportunities for more people to experience California’s native plants and habitats firsthand.

Visitors who enjoy a free Sunday are invited to help make future access initiatives possible by donating, becoming a member, volunteering, or sharing the Garden’s work with others. Every gift supports the Garden’s conservation, scientific research, environmental education, horticulture, and community engagement. Visit SBBotanicGarden.org .

About Santa Barbara Botanic Garden