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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — Every rescued animal has a story. Ahead of next month’s Tails of Hope fundraiser benefiting animals throughout Santa Barbara County, local animal lovers are being invited to share theirs.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services and the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation are calling for Tales of Hope: stories about animals who were rescued, given a second chance, or simply changed the lives of the people who love them.

Did you adopt a shelter dog who became your best friend? Bring a shy or sick cat into your life? Help an injured animal recover? Give an animal the happy ending they deserved? Tails of Hope’s organizers want to hear about it.

Community members can submit a story of up to 250 words, along with a photo, to tailsofhope4sbcas@gmail.com. Selected stories will be shared in connection with Tails of Hope, taking place Sunday, Sept. 20, from 2–5 p.m. at Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road, in Goleta.

Tails of Hope will bring animal lovers together for an afternoon celebrating the animals of Santa Barbara County and the people who love them. Celebrity animal advocates John Corbett (Sex and the City, My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Bo Derek (10, Tommy Boy), and Shorty Rossi (Pit Boss on Animal Planet) will serve as emcees, with famously funny auctioneer Jim Nye bringing the laughs as auctioneer. Guests can meet adoptable shelter dogs, visit with local rescue organizations, bid on silent auction items, get a tarot card reading, enjoy bubbles from The Bubble Guy, and more. Food and drinks will be provided by La Lieff Winery, Draughtsmen Aleworks, and Solera & Co.

“There’s a story behind every animal who gets a second chance, with a person who decided they were worth fighting for,” said Animal Services Director Sarah Aguilar. “That’s what Tails of Hope is really about. We want to celebrate the animals, of course, but also all the people who open their homes and show up when an animal needs them.”

Tails of Hope benefits the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation, which supports the work of Santa Barbara County Animal Services. SBCAS operates three shelters and cares for more than 6,000 animals each year, while also responding to stray and injured animals, wildlife emergencies, and cruelty complaints, and providing community-based services that help people keep and care for their pets. Proceeds from Tails of Hope will help support this work and the thousands of animals served throughout Santa Barbara County each year.

To submit a Tale of Hope: Send a story of no more than 250 words and a photo to tailsofhope4sbcas@gmail.com.

To attend Tails of Hope, where you can see and hear many such stories, tickets and sponsorships are available at www.sbcanimalcare.org/tailsofhope. For more information, email tailsofhope4sbcas@gmail.com