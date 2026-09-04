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What: 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

When: Friday, September 11, 2026, 9:00–9:15 a.m.

Where: All 16 Santa Barbara County Fire stations

Santa Barbara County, Calif. – On the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department will pause to honor the thousands of people who lost their lives and the lasting impact that day continues to have on our nation, our first responders, and our communities.

At 9:00 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2026 all 16 Santa Barbara County Fire stations will hold a brief ceremony that includes lowering the American flag to half-staff and a moment of silence.

This tradition honors the 343 firefighters of the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY), law enforcement officers, military personnel, and thousands of civilians who lost their lives that day, as well as the survivors and families who continue to carry their memory.

The public is invited to stand with us at any County Fire station. Presence at these ceremonies is a simple and meaningful show of community support and shared remembrance.