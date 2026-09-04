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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites residents and visitors to enjoy a lively week of arts, culture, music, and community happenings throughout downtown, including the kickoff of Salsa and Bachata Dance Nights, the 1st Thursday Art Walk, and Labor Day weekend celebrations.

The full list of events can be found in our weekly e-newsletter here.

Featured Events:

1st Thursday Art Walk at Various Locations Downtown (Thursday, September 3, 5:00 PM)

(Thursday, September 3, 5:00 PM) Flor y Canto at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum (Thursday, September 3, 6:00 PM)

(Thursday, September 3, 6:00 PM) Java with Jane: Coffee, Conversation & Connection with the Head of School at Fusion Academy (Friday, September 4, 8:30 AM)

(Friday, September 4, 8:30 AM) SBSA 25th Annual Open Studio Tour Opening Night at The Community Arts Workshop (Friday, September 4, 5:00 PM)

(Friday, September 4, 5:00 PM) Sio Tepper Piano Jazz at The Grand On State (Saturday, September 5, 6:00 PM)

(Saturday, September 5, 6:00 PM) Comedy Night at Carrillo Recreation Center (Saturday, September 5, 7:00 PM)

(Saturday, September 5, 7:00 PM) The Billie Holiday Project at the Lobero Theatre (Saturday, September 5, 7:30 PM)

(Saturday, September 5, 7:30 PM) Painting Class “Grease” Sing-Along at The Painted Cabernet (Sunday, September 6, 1:00 PM)

(Sunday, September 6, 1:00 PM) Hear No Evil at Dusk Bar (Sunday, September 6, 7:00 PM)

(Sunday, September 6, 7:00 PM) Labor Day Southern Brunch at Finch & Fork (Sunday, September 6, 11:00 AM)

(Sunday, September 6, 11:00 AM) Daytime Disco with DJ Darla Bea at the Kimpton Canary Hotel (Monday, September 7, 12:00 PM)



Upcoming & Ongoing Initiatives:

Downtown Salsa & Bachata Dancing: Enjoy free salsa & bachata lessons every Wednesday in September in front of M. Special and Downtown Eats (634 State Street).

Enjoy free salsa & bachata lessons every Wednesday in September in front of M. Special and Downtown Eats (634 State Street). Colors of the Coast Exhibition (On Display until September 27) : Art & Soul presents Colors of the Coast, an exhibition featuring new works by Santa Barbara artist Sylvan Butera Rich, who turns her attention inward, translating the familiar landscapes of the California coast through memory, intuition, and an increasingly expressive use of color.

(On Display until September 27) Art & Soul presents Colors of the Coast, an exhibition featuring new works by Santa Barbara artist Sylvan Butera Rich, who turns her attention inward, translating the familiar landscapes of the California coast through memory, intuition, and an increasingly expressive use of color. Another Room Exhibition (On Display until September 27) : Seimandi & Leprieur Gallery presents Another Room, the gallery’s first exhibition dedicated entirely to photography, featuring Los Angeles-based German photographer Michael EB Detto.

(On Display until September 27) Seimandi & Leprieur Gallery presents Another Room, the gallery’s first exhibition dedicated entirely to photography, featuring Los Angeles-based German photographer Michael EB Detto. Pianos on State (September 29-October 19):This fall, State Street once again transforms into an open-air gallery and stage as Pianos on State celebrates its 17th year. The community is invited to experience this beloved interactive public art and music installation, where painted pianos become canvases for both visual art and spontaneous performance.

(September 29-October 19):This fall, State Street once again transforms into an open-air gallery and stage as Pianos on State celebrates its 17th year. The community is invited to experience this beloved interactive public art and music installation, where painted pianos become canvases for both visual art and spontaneous performance. Ready to Hang Call to Artists: The Ready to Hang Artist Entry is open. The Community Arts Workshop is seeking all types of art – painting, print, fabric, photography, assemblage, clay, wood, and more! All styles, all mediums, all experience levels, all ages, all people.

View the complete What’s Happening e-newsletter here.

Sign-up for the What’s Happening e-newsletter here: http://www.downtownsb.org/subscribe

Interested in highlighting your event on the “What’s Happening Downtown” e-newsletter? Email your downtown happening to Maria@downtownsb.org.