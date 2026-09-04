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Get ready to squeeze every drop of fun out of one of the South Coast’s favorite traditions. The Goleta Lemon Festival is back on Saturday, September 26, and Sunday, September 27, 2026, bringing two days of family fun, live entertainment, delicious food, local vendors, and everything lemon to Girsh Park.

This year is especially exciting as we proudly welcome Santa Barbara Airport as the Presenting Sponsor of the 2026 Goleta Lemon Festival. Together, we’re looking forward to making this year’s festival our biggest and most memorable yet while celebrating community, local businesses, and the vibrant spirit of Goleta.

Whether you’re coming for the famous lemon treats, artisan marketplace, carnival rides, live music, local beer and wine, or family activities, there’s something for everyone at this beloved community celebration.

All Inclusive Kids Activity Wristband – Register Early and Save!

This year, families can once again take advantage of the all-inclusive Kids Activity Wristband, your child’s golden ticket to unlimited fun at the Kids Zone presented by Yardi! From bounce houses, rides, games and bubble fun to euro bungee, mini golf, and the always-popular rock wall. New this year, a tiny flyer kids’ trapeze and Parkour course. There’s something to keep every little lemon smiling.

Pre purchase and save $10. Enjoy unlimited access to participating in children’s activities all day.

$30 online at LemonFestival.com before Thursday, September 24, 2026.

$40 at the festival.

And the fun doesn’t stop there. Head to the UCLA Health Main Stage just before noon each day for the legendary American Riviera Bank Pie Eating Contest. It’s gooey, it’s silly, and it’s always a crowd favorite. Don’t miss The Point Market Stage with a variety of local acts

Back again, the ever so popular, Safety Street presented by CMC Rescue, offers kids a chance to climb aboard fire trucks, meet local heroes, and learn about safety while having hands-on fun. It is the largest display of interactive safety equipment on the South Coast.

Stop for a bite to eat at the Community West Bank Food Court featuring lemonade, lemon bars, Woodstock’s Pizza, Dave’s Dogs, Elubia’s Kitchen and more. The Signature Aviation Lemon Lounge will feature lemon ale from M.Special, Lemon Cider from Santa Barbara Cider Co., and local wines from The Good Land Wine Shop.

Goleta Lemon Festival Presents the Goleta Fall Classic Car Show – Saturday, September 26

The 19th Annual Goleta Fall Classic, sponsored by Ruth Ann Bowe, Village Properties, invites a wide range of entries—from Corvettes, Camaros, trucks, pickups, and more. Registration is now open at LemonFestival.com/goleta‑fall‑classic. Early registration rate is $50 and includes a Goleta Fall Classic t-shirt. Register by September 21, 2026 to receive the discounted rate.

Check-in: 7 AM – 9 AM; Show Hours: 9 AM – 3 PM; Judging: 9 AM – 12 PM; Awards Ceremony: 2:30 PM

Vendor Booths: Arts & Crafts, Commercial, Political, Non-profit booths can apply until today, August 31, 2026. Apply: via the Vendor Booth Application on LemonFestival.com/vendors



Volunteer Registration

Be part of the team! The festival fun is powered by volunteers ages 14 and up, so if you’re interested in helping out, visit LemonFestival.com to sign up and make this year’s festival the sweetest ever!

Save the date for September 26 & 27, 2026, from 10 AM to 6 PM at Girsh Park for two days of lemon-filled fun, live entertainment, and community celebration. Visit LemonFestival.com to purchase activity wristbands, register as a vendor or volunteer, and learn more.

The Goleta Lemon Festival is organized by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce.

Thank you to our Sponsors



Presenting Sponsor: Santa Barbara Airport

Main Squeeze Sponsors: CMC Rescue, Inc, Community West Bank, Ice in Paradise, KEYT – NewsChannel 3, Marborg Industries, Signature Aviation, The Point Market, UCLA Health, Yardi, Visit Santa Barbara

Lemon Slice Sponsors: American Riviera Bank, Blue Star Parking, Courtyard by Marriott, Goleta West Sanitary District, Residence Inn by Marriott, Ruth Ann Bowe – Village Properties, Santa Barbara Zoo, Spectrum Reach, Sunkist Growers, The Berry Man.

Lemon Zest Sponsors: American Medical Response, Amtrak Pacific Surfliner, Chevron, Cumulus Radio Station, Edhat, Golden 1 Credit Union, Goleta Sanitary District, Goleta Water District, Goodland Wine Shop, KRAZY Country, LUX Dermatology, Majestic Asset Management, NNSS-Special Technologies Lab, Noozhawk, Santa Barbara Independent, Santa Barbara MTD, Tammy Dobrotin State Farm, Teledyne FLIR, The Ritz Carlton Bacara, UCSB Department of Recreation, Village Properties, Woodstock’s Pizza, 92.9 KJEE

Event Supporters: Anna’s Bakery, Big Hammer Lures, Branches Mobile Gallery, Bright Event Rentals, CalPrivate Bank, Camino Real Marketplace, Culligan Water, Foundation for Girsh Park, Foundation Press, Granite Construction, JANO Printing & Mailworks, Lure Digital, M.Special Brewing Co., Por La Mar Nursery, Raising Cane’s, Santa Barbara Cider Co., Sunstone Winery, Team Solutions Group, Tri-Valley Trophies & Specialties, WE R FILMS