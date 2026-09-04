I saw this spider weaving so furiously, so diligently

without distraction or pause

The consummate artist

determining a masterpiece, incapable of flaws.

You’d have to be a genius designer

to create a work like Goya’s Forge

Spin without tiring or ceasing

Your sticky classic, those great symphonic cords

That tiny yellow abdomen twisting

The pieces, every section

Like the stones at Notre Dame

Is there any doubt your next selection

Will exceed your designers love of perfection?

Little friend, your work is such a joy

Of practicality and awe

May I reflect you more —

May I watch you and only pray

For such order and beauty

In my own life

If only for a single day.