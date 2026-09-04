Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — September 2, 2026 — VC Fast Pitch, in partnership with Steamwork Ventures, will host Santa Barbara VC Fast Pitch on Thursday, October 8, 2026, from 6:00–9:00 PM, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, venture capitalists, business leaders, and members of the Southern California innovation community for an evening of startup pitches, networking, and investment opportunities.

Santa Barbara VC Fast Pitch is designed to create meaningful connections between promising entrepreneurs and the investors who can help them fund, scale, and grow their companies.

Connecting Founders and Investors

The event will feature selected startup founders presenting their businesses directly to an audience that includes venture capitalists, angel investors, family offices, entrepreneurs, executives, and other members of the startup ecosystem.

Unlike traditional conferences where founders may struggle to connect with investors, VC Fast Pitch events are built around direct interaction. Attendees will have opportunities to hear from innovative companies, meet investors, develop strategic relationships, and expand their professional networks.

“Santa Barbara has an impressive community of entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators, and we’re excited to bring the VC Fast Pitch platform to the region,” said Scott Kelly, CEO of Black Dog Venture Partners and Host of VC Fast Pitch. “Our goal is simple: put great entrepreneurs in the same room with people who have the capital, experience, and connections to help them succeed.”

Partnership with Steamwork Ventures

The event is being presented with Steamwork Ventures, further strengthening the connection between the VC Fast Pitch network and Santa Barbara’s entrepreneurial, investment, and academic community.

Together, VC Fast Pitch and Steamwork Ventures aim to provide founders with greater access to capital, mentorship, strategic relationships, and opportunities while giving investors an efficient way to discover emerging companies and talented entrepreneurs.

Event Details

Santa Barbara VC Fast Pitch

Date: Thursday, October 8, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: Santa Barbara, California (LoDo Studios)

Registration: SantaBarbaraVCFastPitch.eventbrite.com

Entrepreneurs interested in presenting their companies, investors looking for new opportunities, and business professionals interested in connecting with the Santa Barbara startup ecosystem are encouraged to attend.

About VC Fast Pitch

VC Fast Pitch connects entrepreneurs with investors through high-impact pitch and networking events held in startup communities across the United States. The events provide founders with opportunities to present their companies, receive exposure, build relationships with investors, and connect with professionals who can help accelerate their businesses.

VC Fast Pitch is hosted by Black Dog Venture Partners, a business accelerator that provides consulting, coaching, venture capital, and business development services to emerging companies.

About Steamwork Ventures

Steamwork Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on domestic and international mature seed and Series A SaaS companies with higher-probability outcomes. Through its partnership with VC Fast Pitch, Steamwork Ventures is strengthening connections among founders, investors, the University of California Santa Barbara, and the broader Santa Barbara innovation ecosystem.