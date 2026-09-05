Santa Barbara County renters and rental property owners: We need your help. The City and County Housing Authorities are asking community members to complete a short rental market survey.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, uses Fair Market Rents to determine how much rental assistance a household can receive. Current limits are lower than many local rents, making it difficult for people with assistance to find a home. Your responses will help us ask HUD to reevaluate those limits using actual rents from our community.

Who should respond? Renters and rental property owners or managers throughout Santa Barbara County. The survey takes about 10 minutes and asks what you pay in rent or what you charge. Please complete it by November 29, 2026 using the QR code or this link: https://ucsb.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cOzflLp0UQP8VKK.

Everyone who completes the survey will be entered into a drawing for one of five $100 Visa gift cards. Winners will be contacted by phone or email.

Your privacy is protected. Responses are confidential and will be used only for research. You may stop at any time. To withdraw a completed response later, email efp-admin@ucsb.edu.

Your participation will help us make the case for rental assistance that reflects the real cost of housing in Santa Barbara County. Thank you for helping.

Rob Fredericks is executive director/CEO of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara, and Bob Havlicek is executive director of the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara.