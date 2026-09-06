On California’s south-central coast, conservation is part of our identity. The 1969 oil spill off Santa Barbara helped galvanize the modern environmental movement, and generations of area advocates have carried that legacy forward. After 30 years in this region’s conservation movement, I have seen the wins, the losses, and the persistence required to defend hard-fought progress. But today’s challenges call for an even broader approach — one that recognizes that water quality, ocean health, wildlife, native plant habitats, and other conservation issues are not separate concerns. They all play a role in biodiversity: the extraordinary variety of life and the relationships that sustain it.

As defined by Article 2 of the Convention on Biological Diversity, and as supported by the United Nations, “biodiversity” can be defined as the variability among living organisms from all sources including, inter alia, terrestrial, marine and other aquatic ecosystems and the ecological complexes of which they are part; this includes diversity within species, between species and of ecosystems. Biodiversity goes far beyond wildlife or individual species and matters because it underpins the ecosystem services that support human well-being, including food production, pollination, water purification, disease regulation, soil fertility, carbon storage, and resilience to climate extremes. As biodiversity declines, these systems become less stable and less capable of supporting human societies and economies, much less themselves.

Unfortunately, we are in a biodiversity tailspin: It is estimated that in the United States, 40 percent of animal species and 34 percent of plant species are at risk of extinction, while about 40 percent of ecosystems are at risk of extinction or collapse (source: Center for Biological Diversity). Grasslands, wetlands, forests, freshwater systems, pollinators, and amphibians are among the most threatened groups. California, a global biodiversity hotspot, is not immune, and we’re seeing some of the same patterns here as we’re witnessing across the country and globally. But for the first time, some of the same local, powerhouse organizations that fueled our early environmental wins are joining up with a new wave of conservation-minded leadership to address these biodiversity challenges. It could not come a moment too soon.

In 2024, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden engaged a group of partners in developing a shared vision and policy platform for biodiversity along the south-central coast. Today, that vision is supported by more than 50 organizations throughout the tri-county region. Its core calls to action include shaping land use policies, galvanizing community support, and inspiring government leaders, land managers, and residents to act to protect and enhance biodiversity. It also calls for the formation of a Biodiversity Working Group to identify and take action on emerging biodiversity issues.

That Working Group has now been meeting for two years and has been involved in issues ranging from wildlife and habitat connectivity to fire resilience, agricultural landscapes, land-use policy, and public education. One of its most visible efforts has focused on encouraging local jurisdictions to adopt proclamations and resolutions acknowledging the importance of biodiversity. These statements commit municipalities to incorporating biodiversity principles into decision-making and pursuing partnerships that support biodiversity. To date, the cities of Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, and Ojai have passed resolutions, as has the County of Santa Barbara. Buellton, Guadalupe, and Fillmore have passed similar proclamations, with Goleta and others considering the same.

These resolutions are by no means the be-all and end-all. But they provide an avenue for communities to continue engaging elected officials on this critical topic. And this is important because as we move forward in the months and years ahead, our natural systems — and their role in safeguarding human and environmental health — will continue to be tested. Meeting that challenge will require a broad-based approach that brings together policy, science, advocacy, art, and more.

The biodiversity movement emerging and evolving along California’s south-central coast is evidence of what is possible. There is clearly much work to be done. But by working together around a shared commitment, we can ensure that the native landscapes, waters, and species that define this region continue to thrive for generations to come.

Eric Cárdenas is director of Impact & Advocacy at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.