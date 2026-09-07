It was refreshing to hear Eric Friedman at Thursday night’s mayoral debate. He brought a “man of the people” perspective and gave clear, direct answers from the heart. On rent stabilization, he opposed too much government control and said residents should be able to vote on the issue instead of just four of the seven City Council members.

Residents deserve a councilmember — and mayor — who listens, responds, communicates clearly, and follows through.

As co‑president of a local neighborhood association, I have not had that experience with our current District 4 councilmember, Kristen Sneddon, who is also running for mayor. In the eight years she’s been in office, too often, members and my emails went unanswered. When meetings did occur, the concerns I raised were not followed by meaningful action, clear communication, or sustained follow‑through.

By contrast, Eric stepped up to help me work on local neighborhood issues even though he is not our district representative. His responsiveness and willingness to engage have made me appreciate having a representative who listens and takes action.

I hope voters will consider this personal experience when they cast their ballots.