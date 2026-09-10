Friends, Everything you need to know is here …

Today’s existential question: “Just what is the Planned Parenthood Book Sale?”
Is it the place to be for a huge, gala party?
Like Madonnari chalk paintings — arty and smarty?
The annual Fiesta or Solstice Parade,
With costumes and dancing, a true escapade?

Is it a special event for appreciating books?
Where authors and readers exchange knowing looks?
Where literacy reigns and great ideas abound,
With thousands of treasures just waiting to be found?

Is it a chance to stock up on wonderful gifts?

So many items, great values and thrift?

For lovers of records, games, DVDs and books,

Bibliophiles, puzzlers, collectors and cooks?

A party? A pilgrimage? A real bargain-fest?
A wonderful cause, where the treasures are best?
The doggone answer’s right here, there’s no need to guess…
It’s a simple, resounding, unqualified, YES!!!

See you at the Sale!

Thu Sep 10, 2026 | 22:06pm
https://www.independent.com/2026/09/10/the-planned-parenthood-book-sale-starts-today/

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