Friends, Everything you need to know is here …

Today’s existential question: “Just what is the Planned Parenthood Book Sale?”

Is it the place to be for a huge, gala party?

Like Madonnari chalk paintings — arty and smarty?

The annual Fiesta or Solstice Parade,

With costumes and dancing, a true escapade?

Is it a special event for appreciating books?

Where authors and readers exchange knowing looks?

Where literacy reigns and great ideas abound,

With thousands of treasures just waiting to be found?

Is it a chance to stock up on wonderful gifts?

So many items, great values and thrift?

For lovers of records, games, DVDs and books,

Bibliophiles, puzzlers, collectors and cooks?

A party? A pilgrimage? A real bargain-fest?

A wonderful cause, where the treasures are best?

The doggone answer’s right here, there’s no need to guess…

It’s a simple, resounding, unqualified, YES!!!

See you at the Sale!