Friends, Everything you need to know is here …
Today’s existential question: “Just what is the Planned Parenthood Book Sale?”
Is it the place to be for a huge, gala party?
Like Madonnari chalk paintings — arty and smarty?
The annual Fiesta or Solstice Parade,
With costumes and dancing, a true escapade?
Is it a special event for appreciating books?
Where authors and readers exchange knowing looks?
Where literacy reigns and great ideas abound,
With thousands of treasures just waiting to be found?
Is it a chance to stock up on wonderful gifts?
So many items, great values and thrift?
For lovers of records, games, DVDs and books,
Bibliophiles, puzzlers, collectors and cooks?
A party? A pilgrimage? A real bargain-fest?
A wonderful cause, where the treasures are best?
The doggone answer’s right here, there’s no need to guess…
It’s a simple, resounding, unqualified, YES!!!
See you at the Sale!
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