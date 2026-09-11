New Learning Center Opens at Buellton Garden Apartments

As students make their way back to school, People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH) has opened a new Learning Center at Buellton Garden Apartments to support academic success. Located at 10 McMurray Road in Buellton, the Learning Center is ready to welcome twenty K-8 students this month.

With this addition of its ninth onsite Learning Center, PSHH’s education program serves nearly 300 students per year at its properties throughout the Central Coast. Through the program’s immersive tutoring curriculum, students focus on math and literacy skill-building, significantly improving academic success. Over the course of the past school year, gradelevel proficiency across reading and math has nearly tripled, due to the support of PSHH’s dedicated educators and year-round programming. Each classroom has a 20:1 ratio, providing a strong academic foundation for the students. Beyond the classroom, the education program also incorporates career exploration and field trips, helping to build interpersonal skills and expand worldviews.

“We are very excited to introduce our education program to the neighborhood and welcome students to this new center,” said Kris Reid, Director of Education. “The ongoing success of this program over the past 20+ years was a key driving force in opening a classroom here in Buellton and I only hope to continue to see its expansion at new properties down the road. It’s wonderful to see our students thriving throughout our other centers and we look forward to bringing that same impact to this community as well.”

Students from school districts surrounding the Buellton area are eligible to enroll in the program, with preference given to residents of Buellton Garden Apartments. Enrollment forms can be found at pshhc.org/education or in person at 10 McMurray Road, Buellton between the hours of 9:30 AM and 6:00 PM. To learn more, interested applicants are encouraged to stop by and speak with onsite educators or visit pshhc.org/education.

The Buellton Garden Apartments Learning Center is made possible through generous grants from Wells Fargo and Santa Ynez Valley Foundation.

About People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH)

Founded in 1970, PSHH is the longest-serving nonprofit affordable housing organization on the Central Coast. With a mission of building homes and providing services to strengthen communities and change lives, PSHH serves low-income households, families, seniors, veterans, farmworkers, those living with disabilities and the formerly homeless. It also provides homeownership opportunities through a self-help “sweat equity” program that has seen over 1,200 homes successfully completed. PSHH has a presence in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Monterey counties, manages over 2,000 rental units, and employs over 250 team members. PSHH acknowledges the Indigenous Peoples and unceded territories that our organization now occupies. We recognize the YTT Northern Chumash, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash, Barbeño/Ventureño Band of Mission Indians, Cruzeño Chumash, and Salinan elders, current and future generations as the protectors of these lands. To read the full land acknowledgement, visit pshhc.org/IDEA. For more information about the organization, visit pshhc.org.